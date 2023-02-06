Valkyrae announces co-hosting The Streamer Awards 2023

On February 6, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" took to Twitter to announce that she would be co-hosting Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Streamer Awards 2023. During a livestream on the latter's channel on the same day, Valkyrae provided details about her participation in the annual awards ceremony. Her tweet read:

"I'm co-hosting The Streamer Awards this year!"

"Wait, what the f**k?!" - Valkyrae surprised upon learning that The Streamer Awards 2023 will feature an in-person crowd

Earlier today, Valkyrae got together with QTCinderella to host a special Valentines-themed baking livestream. As the broadcast wrapped up, the content creators announced that Rachell would be co-hosting The Streamer Awards 2023.

Valkyrae provided details, revealing that she had been considering co-hosting the awards ceremony for two months:

"So QT asked me if I wanted to co-host, and I was like, 'Let me think about it.' I thought about it for like, two months! Was it? Was it more? It was like two months because I really... it was after I did the... I presented an award at The Game Awards, and I realized... I told, 'Yeah, it sounds great,' but then I realized presenting one award was only like... five minutes. And so I was just honest with her, I told her, I was like, 'Okay, listen. I think I would be really nervous and scared.'"

A few moments later, QTCinderella mentioned that her audience could still purchase tickets for the in-person event. Valkyrae was surprised to hear that The Streamer Awards 2023 would have a live audience and claimed that she had no prior knowledge of this:

"Oh my god! Audience is... oh, wait, what the f**k! Wait, you didn't tell me! I thought it was going to be... wait, what?! Wait, what?! Wait, so it's going to be... wait, I remember, last year, it was a nice size. It was cute. It was quaint."

QTCinderella revealed that this year's function would have 300 attendees and elaborated:

"There's bottom floor, streamers. There were 150 people last year. There will be 300 people this year, on the floor. And then upper deck, which is separate from the streamers, they have no access to the streamers, is 1,000 seats. That are on sale now!"

Valkyrae was astounded when she learned that over 1,000 people would be attending the awards ceremony:

"Holy s**t! That's crazy! That is so crazy that we just announced this, and I'm now hearing that! That is insane! Holy s**t, I can't get out of this, man! Okay, no, it's fine. No, f**k you, bro! We're in this together! You f**ked up. We are going to be stressed together. You can't get out of this. You, for sure, can't get out of this."

Fans react to the streamer's announcement

Valkyrae's announcement went viral on Twitter, with hundreds of community members commenting. Some of the most notable fan reactions were along these lines:

The Streamer Awards 2023 is scheduled to air on March 11, 2023, on QTCinderella's Twitch channel. Interested readers may want to learn more about how to vote for their favorite streamers.

