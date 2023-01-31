"I'm going to f***king sue you!" - QTCinderella addresses the community following the streamer deepfake controversy

During a brief livestream on January 31, Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" addressed the community about the deepfake controversy. She stated that she had decided to go live on the platform to show what "pain" looked like.

The 28-year-old broke down in tears as she described the "constant exploitation and objectification" of women as "exhausting." QTCinderella then revealed that she would be suing the streamer deepfake website:

"To the person that made that website, I'm going to f***king sue you! I promise you! With every part of my soul, I'm going to f***king sue you! That's all I have to say. I know I shouldn't have gone live, but I couldn't do it. I'm so exhausted and I think you guys need to know what pain looks like! Because this is it!"

"I don't even want to look at my phone" - QTCinderella shares an emotional address following the deepfake controversy

The streamer's January 31 broadcast began with QTCinderella saying that going live on her channel was "probably the stupidest thing" she'd ever done. She stated:

"This is probably the stupidest thing I've ever done. Genuinely. Probably. And I'm sure everyone in the world would tell me not to go live right now. I'm sure everyone. I'm genuinely like, I don't even want to look at my phone. I'm sure everyone would."

Blaire provided reasoning for this and called out the internet by saying:

"I wanted to go live because this is what pain looks like. This is what it looks like! Okay? This is what it looks like. F**k the f***king internet. F**k the constant exploitation and objectification of women. It's exhausting! F**k Atrioc for showing it to thousands of people. F**k the people DMing me pictures of myself from that website. F**k you all! This is what it looks like. This is what the pain looks like. Okay?"

After a brief pause, the streamer elaborated on what she felt was a major "problem:"

"If you are able to look at women who are not selling themselves or benefitting off of being seen s*xually, they're not benefitting, they're not selling it, they're not platforming it themselves. If you're able to look at that, you are the problem. You see women as an object. You should not be okay doing that."

QTCinderella went on to state that having to pay to have explicit content removed shouldn't be a "part of her job:"

"That should not be a part of my job to have to pay money to get this stuff taken down. It should not be a part of my job to be harassed. To see pictures of me 'n*de' spread around. It should not be something that is found on the internet. That shouldn't be a part of my job! And the fact that it is, is exhausting."

The address concluded with QTCinderella stating that she would be taking legal action against the deepfake website:

"This is what it looks like to feel violated. This is what it looks like to feel taken advantage of. This is what it looks like to see yourself naked against your will. Being spread all over the internet. This is what it looks like. That's it. That's all I have to say."

Fans react to the streamer's emotional address

Fans present in the Twitch chat shared heartfelt messages for the streamer. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's address (Image via QTCinderella/Twitch)

QTCinderella is a popular personality within the streaming industry, best known for hosting in-person events such as S**tcamp and the Streamer Awards. She began her Twitch career in 2018 and currently boasts over 826k followers on the purple platform.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes