“Big gamble planning that thing” - QTCinderella reveals the six-figure amount that cost to host S**tcamp 2022

A few days after popular streamer event S**tcamp 2022 concluded, Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" hosted a regular livestream on her channel. She got together with her good friend and fellow Twitch content creator, Maya Higa.

QTCinderella spoke about managing and planning S**tcamp, as well as provided some insights on how much the event cost. Before revealing the amount, Blaire claimed that organizing the streamer camp was a "big gamble." She revealed:

"It's a big gamble planning that thing, and I think I'm very lucky it pulled off, because the camp, here's the curtain, it's getting pulled back. The camp cost me $165,000."

QtCinderella reveals S**tcamp 2022's venue cost $165,000, barring all the other expenses

S**tcamp 2022 commenced on September 5, and featured numerous popular streaming personalities like Rachell "Valkyrae," Hasan "HasanAbi," Ali "Myth," Zoil, Eric "Erobb221," and many others. The event ended three days later, on September 8.

During the most recent broadcast, Blaire provided details about hosting and managing the IRL streamer event, and revealed that renting the camp alone cost $165,000. She continued the discussion by saying:

"Just the venue. That does not account for the extra staff I paid, the tech I had to buy, the bus, the merch. Like, there's so much stuff on top of that, that makes me want to throw up."

The 28-year-old stated that arranging the camp was a "gamble" after some content creators canceled their attendance at the last minute. She elaborated:

"But that's... how much that cost, and there, it was just a gamble, because what if my sponsor is like- what if I ruin relationships with the two sponsors that helped me pay for it. Like, pretty much paid for it, what if I ruin the relationship because no one shows up, and it does bad reviews, and so, they don't get sign ups, and it's blah, blah, blah."

The minute-long clip concluded when QTCinderella revealed that she had to book the venue a year in advance:

"It's like, it was a terrifying gamble, when all of a sudden, people said they couldn't come, and they couldn't make it. I had to book this place like, a year in advance. So I had to make this gamble a year ago, and I told people, but unfortunately life happens, and people have stuff come up."

Fans react to the streamers' discussion

The YouTube comments section featured more than 110 fan reactions. Some viewers were surprised to see how much effort had been put into organizing the camp:

Others stated that Ludwig and Blaire should invite YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" to their events:

Aside from organizing S**tcamp, QTCinderella also hosted the Streamer Awards 2022 at the start of the year. The award ceremony was a huge success, and the streamer plans to do it again next year.

