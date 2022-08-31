What is QTCinderella's Sh*tcamp?

Popular streamer QTCinderella has returned with another iteration of Sh*tcamp, bringing in popular content creators such as Valkyrae, xQc, HasanAbi, and more for a fun weekend full of surprises.
Taking to her official Twitter handle, the American Twitch streamer confirmed that the event will last from September 5-8, 2022. Here's everything viewers need to know about Sh*tcamp 2022.
QTCinderella’s Sh*tcamp 2022 announced to much fanfare
Sh*tcamp 2022, organized by Blaire "QTCinderella," is all set to welcome a slew of talented content creators and streamers for a fun weekend. It is a multi-day IRL event during which several creators from their respective platforms participate in various games, challenges, and events.
Blaire shared a minute-long video on her main Twitter handle, revealing the entire roster for the event. The following is a list of all the confirmed Twitch and YouTube Gaming influencers for Sh*tcamp 2022:
- Adept
- Valkyrae
- AustinShow
- Maya Higa
- Hasan
- Will Neff
- Kaceytron
- Cyr
- Myth
- Pokelawls
- xQc
- Ludwig
- Brittt
- Gigi
- Zoil
- Rich Cambell
- Erobb221
Social media reacts to Sh*tcamp announcement video
The announcement soon went viral, garnering over 27.5k likes and hundreds of retweets in no time. Judging by the comments, fans are simply thrilled to witness their favorite streamers come together for an entire weekend, creating content and participating in various fun challenges:
Twitch streamer xQc, another participant, also reacted to the announcement. Observing the list of streamers invited to the event, the juicer stated that he'll only attend if fellow Twitch giant Chance "Sodapoppin" is there to cheer him on.
The Canadian even mentioned that he would pursue the One True King co-owner to participate in the event.
As of writing, QTCinderella hasn't given any official update as to where this much-awaited event will take place. With that being said, previous iterations of Sh*tcamp have been a rousing success for everybody involved.