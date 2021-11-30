QTCinderella faces severe backlash for forcefully inserting her opinion in Mizkif x Maya drama

During a recent livestream, QTCinderella issued an apology for getting involved in Maya and Mizkif's personal issues after Maya Higa broke down about the same on a recent livestream on her alternate Twitch account.

QTCinderella raising the topic of Emiru moving into Mizkif's OTK streamer house was one of the main reasons why the entire controversy surrounding the three streamers began. QTCinderella addressed the topic several times on her livestream, stating that she thought it was "f**ked up" that Emiru basically replaced Maya's role in Mizkif's life.

QTCinderella believes she simply needs to "learn to shut up"

Mizkif and Maya Higa announced their separation in September 2021 after having dated for two years. While at the time the split seemed amicable, things turned out to be different later on. QTCinderella revealed that Maya Higa felt replaced by Emiru in Mizkif's life. She threw shade at Emiru several times, even poking fun at the fact that the popular cosplay streamer moved into Mizkif's OTK house after facing the threat of stalkers.

Naturally, QTCinderella talking about their personal affairs on a livestream did not sit well with Mizkif, who called her out for looking for drama. Mizkif stans went ahead and raided her stream, calling her out for "farming drama." Ludwig then went ahead and called out the "Mizkids" for their hypocrisy, since farming drama is basically what Mizkif is popular for.

Now that things have cooled down a bit, Maya Higa has apologized for addressing the issue on her livestream, and fellow streamer Ludwig followed suit. QTCinderella, too, shared her take on the issue. The streamer justified her actions, saying that she was simply providing some context into Maya's take on the whole issue.

She said:

"When you see hundreds of people s**tting on your best friend, you know, you're gonna try to give perspective and validate her feelings, and it was just awful context. Miz came in without any of that context, and it was just awful timing, and it was just so lame, and sad and unfair for everyone involved."

The streamer admitted that she should not have addressed Mizkif and Maya's personal issues on the livestream, and explained how she needed to learn how to "shut up," since voicing her opinions has gotten her into trouble multiple times.

QTCinderella said:

"I literally just need to learn how to shut up. It's what gets me in trouble every single time, is I don't know how to shut up."

However, her supposed "apology" did not sit well with most viewers, who believed that her apology was also blaming Mizkif for the entire incident, and she did not seem to feel sorry for stirring drama at all.

Fans are not happy about QTCinderella's "apology" (Image via Emrx clips on YouTube)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It looks like QTCinderella still has some introspection left to do, and the controversy, which was close to being over, may not be completely over yet.

Edited by R. Elahi