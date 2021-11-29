"I'm wrong": Ludwig apologizes for getting involved in drama involving Mizkif, QTCinderella and Maya Higa

Ludwig Ahgren got real with his viewers for a quick minute to apologize for his recent comments regarding Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo and his overall involvement in the recent drama.

After Mizkif had called out Ahgren's girlfriend Blaire "QTCinderella" for publicly voicing her opinions on Maya Higa's situation, Ludwig came to her defense by clapping back at Mizkif. Luckily for all the parties involved in the convoluted mess, the drama has finally been put to rest.

Ludwig says he shouldn't have involved himself in situation between Mizkif, QTCinderella and Maya Higa

The past 24 hours have been quite an eventful one for the Livestream Fail subreddit, after a large amount of controversy took place in the shortest amount of time.

The drama has finally died down, however, with the affected parties apologizing for instigating it. Ludwig Ahgren, who said his piece at the last moment, also apologized during his livestream for getting involved.

"I'm going teach you a skill that I, you know, even I struggle with day to day. Hey, I'm wrong."

Ludwig paused for a bit before continuing his statement:

"Whoo. That's a tough one. Hey, I was wrong. I shouldn't have talked about the Maya-(QTCinderella) stuff yesterday."

He then issued a prediction on what would happen on the Livestream Fail subreddit (which witnessed most of the drama-related clips before they were deleted):

"Hey, I guarantee you that tomorrow I'll be on the front page of LSF (Livestream Fail) and I'm not even going live tomorrow. There's just some s*** they'll clip and post tomorrow."

Ludwig clarified that tomorrow, he would be filming for his podcast, The Yard, as well as appearing on Mizkif's web show, Parasocial.

What did Ludwig say?

Mizkif was one of the people that Ludwig had spoken out against, specifically his fans. Rinaudo had caught Blaire "QTCinderella" talking about Maya Higa's opinion on Emily "Emiru" moving to Rinaudo's house soon after his break-up with Higa.

This led to his viewers raiding Blaire's chat and sending her hate, which was unintentional on Mizkif's part.

Ludwig then spoke up against Mizkif's viewers, saying that they supposedly had no problem with Mizkif "farming drama," but would immediately sent hate to someone who was speaking about the streamer.

Despite being short-lived, the situation blew up with many commenting on it, including Nick "Nmplol" Polom, who is a friend of both Maya Higa's and Mizkif's.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan