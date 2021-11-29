"I have a really important take": Nmplol says his piece on the drama between Mizkif and QTCinderella/Maya Higa

Nick "Nmplol" Polom seems to be done with the whole drama between Mizkif and QTCinderella/Maya Higa after his opinion on the situation was drastically different than what people expected it to be.

The content creator is close friends with everyone involved, which is probably what prompted his unorthodox response. Regardless, fans are claiming it to be the "most mature" take, as the situation is awkward all around.

Nmplol gives a roundabout answer to viewers on latest Twitch streamer controversy

The latest controversial incident that has taken over streaming communities and the Livestream Fail subreddit is the discord that is forming between Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo and Maya Higa, with Ludwig Ahgren and Blaire "QTCinderella" on Higa's side.

Nick "Nmplol" Polom, who is a close friend of all the parties involved, was repeatedly asked to give his piece on what happened. Many other streamers who are friends with the people involved are also being asked to comment on the situation, but they might be able to take a few notes from Nmplol's response.

When Nmplol was streaming earlier today, he was sent a question by several of his viewers:

"What's your take on the whole (QTCinderella) drama?"

Nmplol responded immediately, looking to put the whole incident past him:

"Yeah I have a really important take about that and the whole thing about the (QTCinderella) drama is, um, (QTCinderella) has really beautiful eyes and her smile is great. Ludwig's hair is amazing and Maya's feet are perfect. So that's my take about the drama, it is a very very good take for sure."

Afterwards, Nmplol went back to answering the most random of questions, including whether he likes cheese and about how often he drives his brand new Nissan GTR supercar.

The drama is quite an awkward situation for many of the popular streamers in the community, as most of them are good friends with one another. Airing their "opinion" on an incident involving two of their close friends on a livestream for thousands to see is possibly the last thing they would want to do.

Discord between Maya Higa, QTCinderella, and Ludwig grew against Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo after Higa had made certain statements about her break-up with Mizkif. She voiced her anger against troll commentators comparing her to Mizkif's friend Emily "Emiru", who moved in with him and the other content creators at his house.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This spiraled into a commentary that was joined by QTCinderella. Mizkif ended up seeing what she was saying on stream while he himself was live, leading to his fans flooding her chat. Ludwig Ahgren, her boyfriend, later came out to defend her during his own stream.

Edited by R. Elahi