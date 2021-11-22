"Are you her f***ing dad?": Esfand and Mizkif stop Malena from giving JustaMinx alcohol

A mishap involving Rebecca "JustaMinx", Malena Tudi, Esfand and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo has OTK Network on the receiving end of some major backlash from the Livestream Fail subreddit.

JustaMinx and Malena were seen performing a potentially dangerous act on the network's Thanksgiving stream that they later said was a joke. However, the concerned reactions from Esfand and Mizkif at the time have viewers confused as to whether they are telling the truth or not.

JustaMinx claims she was not on oxy while attempting to drink alcohol on stream

Recently, OTK Network held a "Friendsgiving" stream that included several OTK founders, members and friends.

At one point, Rebecca "JustaMinx" lay down on the floor of the room, asking Malena Tudi (a Twitch streamer and girlfriend of OTK member Nick "nmplol" Polom) to pour alcohol into her mouth.

Esfand was concerned for Minx and attempted to stop Malena, stating,

"Really, she's taking medicine that - she really can't drink. She can't. She actually can't. Malena."

He continued to ask her to stop despite protests from JustaMinx and Malena, while the rest of the people in the room sat silently. Many viewers stated that they looked a bit confused and scared, while Esfand noticeably looked afraid for JustaMinx's well-being.

Malena, fed up with Esfand's disapproval of administering Minx alcohol, asked him if he "was her f***ing dad". After a repetitive back-and-forth, Malena exclaimed that Minx hadn't taken medication in three days and that she was "anti-meds", although it is unclear if she was joking or not.

At one point during the uncomfortable exchange, Malena ignored Esfand's protests and attempted to pour alcohol straight into Minx's mouth. Immediately, Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo unexpectedly stepped up, silently blocking Rebecca's mouth with the whiteboard he was holding.

Why did Esfand deny JustaMinx alcohol? Insight into the ongoing controversy

JustaMinx had, in fact, had surgery very recently. As she exclaimed on stream, she was initially given oxy as a pain deterrent.

In another stream, Minx said that her mom had warned her about the dangers of oxy being addictive, and allegedly changed her medication type after that. However, Rebecca joked on multiple occasions prior to the Friendsgiving stream that she was taking oxy as medication for the surgery. This has led to people being unsure if she was on oxy or not.

After the now-deleted clip of Esfand, Minx, Malena and Mizkif's interaction, many called out Malena for her insistence on getting Minx to drink alcohol, which could have been potentially dangerous for her.

JustaMinx has since tweeted that she was joking about being on oxy, which many refuse to believe.

LSF IS WILD. i was begging for a shot for the past half hour and they try blame malena 😭

Viewers doubted it was a "bit", as the reactions of Esfand, Mizkif and the rest who were watching the situation unfold felt "too real."

The tweet was specifically made in defense of Malena, who was on the receiving end of the majority of the backlash that was generated from the clip.

