'I'm not going to go to jail': Twitch streamer JustaMinx admits to 'illegal' tax evasion on live stream

JustaMinx has admitted to tax evasion, but says shes not going to jail for it.

Popular Twitch streamer JustaMinx recently revealed on live stream, that she was guilty of tax evasion, before jokingly claiming that she would 'not be going to jail', and that she 'didn't know'.

JustaMinx is a popular Irish streamer and YouTuber, who has around 493K followers on Twitch, and an additional 223K subscribers on YouTube.

She is known to stream games such as Overwatch, Minecraft, Phasmophobia and more, while most commonly interacting with fans via Twitch's Just Chatting feature.

In addition to her interaction-based streams, she is also known for her quirky mannerisms, expletive-laden rants, and hilarious sleep streams.

She is one of the most colourful Twitch streamers around today, and can also be spotted trying her hand at various cosplays.

Idiosyncrasies aside, during a recent Twitch live stream, Justaminx admitted to tax evasion, which invited hilarious responses from her viewers online.

Justaminx admits to tax evasion on Twitch live stream

Though JustaMinx hails from Ireland, tax evasion is considered a major offence, and the fact that she admitted to it on a live stream with thousands watching, seemed to be a rather gutsy move.

Over the short 36 second clip, she reveals that she is guilty of evading taxes:

"To affiliates out there, when you're filling the tax forms, that doesn't mean they're taking taxes, you still have to pay your own taxes....I didn't know that! "

"Sorry Mr Government, sorry for the tax evasion! That was my bad, my hands are up on this one! It happens sometimes, I guess...doing accidental illegal shit sometimes , but no, it's fine, I'm not going to go to jail. "

While Justaminx may have made light work of the entire situation, few of her fans began to poke fun at her with hilarious replies.

Check out some of the reactions below:

While tax evasion is a rather serious offence, Justaminx's recent revelation ended up adding a new humorous spin to her Twitch live stream.