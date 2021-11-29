The entire Mizkif, Maya, and Emiru drama explained

Maya Higa recently opened up on her livestream about her thoughts regarding Emiru moving in with her former partner Mizkif into the One True King house. She stated that it hurt to have been "replaced in every way, but romantic." However, what was worse was the constant comparison that she had to face with Emiru, be it their ethnicity, appearance, or how they interacted with Mizkif.

The controversy began after QTCinderella shared her thoughts about the situation on her livestream, stating that "Emiru is not Maya 2.0." However, the streamer made it abundantly clear that she disapproved of Emiru moving into the OTK house and Maya's room quite soon after the duo separated.

Maya Higa broke her silence regarding Emiru moving into the OTK house

Back in September 2021, Mizkif and Maya Higa announced that they would be parting ways after being in a relationship for two years. Both streamers decided to take some time off streaming to focus on themselves and process the break up. On his return stream, Mizkif broke down talking about the end of his relationship with Maya Higa. Naturally, when popular Twitch cosplay streamer Emiru announced that she would be moving into the OTK house with Mizkif, it raised many eyebrows. However, Maya had remained silent about the entire situation until recently.

On a recent livestream, Maya spoke about the issue once and for all, stating that she did not appreciate being compared to Emiru.

"Dealing with a break-up in the public eye is hard enough. And in less than two months being replaced in every way but romantic is hard enough. And then having thousands and thousands of people comparing the two of you all the time is hard enough...you know what I mean? It's exhausting. It's everything...it's our f***ing race, our hobbies, the way we interact with Miz, our mannerisms, our f***ing everything. It's so exhausting."

She clearly stated that she had nothing against Emiru, and it was a completely logical and smart move on her part. However, what made it hard for her was the fact that it happened so soon after her break up with Mizkif. Furthermore, she stated that while she was not friends with Emiru, she was happy that the streamer who moved in to the OTK house was a girl that she liked. Higa explained how dealing with the entire situation would have been a lot tougher for her if the person in question was someone she disliked or had a problem with.

Mizkif slams QTCinderella for creating a controversy

In what seemed to be a very ironic incident, Mizkif slammed QTCinderella for talking about Emiru moving into the OTK house and judging the move by calling it "f**ked up." He said that her moving into the house meant nothing and that it was very "cringe" that QT decided to even speak about the issue.

"What? Oh my god like dude like what is wrong with you like I don't get it. You're banned now shut the f*** up. It's so cringe that you're talking about it."

Mizkif stopped streaming soon after this, saying that he wasn't feeling well. This led to his stans raiding QTCinderella's stream, dropping angry and hateful comments aimed at her for talking about the incident.

However, this led to Ludwig calling out Mizkif stans for their hypocrisy, suggesting that Mizkif farmed drama as well, so they should not be upset if the same happened to their favorite streamer.

Right now, the entire situation is in a very sticky position, but hopefully, the streamers will sort out the issue within themselves soon.

