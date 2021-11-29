"Making QT's life miserable": Ludwig reveals why he's friends with Maya Higa's ex-boyfriend Mizkif

Ludwig recently spoke about his friendship with the founder of One True King (OTK) Gaming, Mizkif. The last couple of days have been pretty turbulent for the latter after Emiru moved into his content house.

The move attracted ire from scores of streamers, including Mizkif's ex-girlfriend Maya Higa and QTCindrella. Ludwig got involved after Mizkif's comments caused his honest patrons to spam QTCindrella's stream with hate comments.

After a day of constant bickering, the popular Twitch streamer spoke about his friendship with the 26-year-old in a recent stream.

Ludwig stated how Super Mario 64 kept his friendship with Mizkif going

Several prominent streamers are known for speedrunning the popular Mario title. Ludwig is one of them and spoke about his relationship with Mizkif while streaming the 25-year-old title:

"I genuinely think this is the only reason me and Mizkif are friends; it's because of our love for this game (Super Mario 64) and Pokemon cards. And drama, making money, Jump King. Nintendo. Mario Kart. Sub count. Outside of that, nothing holds us together. Making QT's life miserable."

QTCindrella recently shared her take on Emiru moving into Mizkif's content house. She stated how it's a "f***ed up thing," which the latter was utterly unimpressed with.

However, Ludwig came to her rescue and slammed Mizkif's patrons for hypocrisy. He lashed out at them for defending him when he "farms" drama but poured hate on QTCindrella for not agreeing with his move.

Maya Higa, too, broke her silence on the subject the other day. She stated how the community had constantly been comparing every aspect of her relationship with Mizkif with that of Emiru. This has clearly perturbed her a lot.

Furthermore, she stated how everything would've been fine had there been more time. Maya implied how "she was replaced in every way but romantic" in less than two months.

Sadly, she also broke down in one of her recent streams and stated how Emiru should feel comfortable and welcomed. Maya also pointed out how sad she feels about Emiru being wrapped up in this complicated relationship, which involves her and Mizkif.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

From the looks of it, the episode is far from over and is bound to take interesting turns in the coming days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer