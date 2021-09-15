Why did Mizkif and Maya break up?

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo announced via Twitter that he would take a hiatus from streaming on Twitch. This move comes after revealing that he and streamer girlfriend Maya Higa broke up after spending two untroubled years together.

The two decided on keeping their relationship a secret. However, things went downhill when they accidentally spilled the beans during an unboxing video in 2019.

Evidently, the two have been inseparable since and have established themselves as a Twitch power couple, becoming the highest viewed streamers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

As all good things come to an end, sadly, their relationship, too, has run its course.

Mizkif and Maya announce breakup via Twitter post

The founder of “One True King” gaming organization took to Twitter to announce news of the heartwrenching breakup.

From Me And Maya



Read: https://t.co/inLZSduCpc — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) September 15, 2021

The post said:

“We want you guys to know that Maya and I have decided to break up. We both want to be very clear that there was no event, no cheating, no drama that led to this decision. We mutually decided that this is what’s best for both of us in our current lives.”

It would seem that they mutually decided to part ways and that there was no groundbreaking reason involved. The couple revealed that no event led to the decision, and they felt that parting ways was the best current choice.

Mizkif and Maya will remain friends

More importantly, Mizkif also revealed that the two streamers would support each other through this difficult phase. They would also appreciate it if the community could do the same after announcing that the two plan on remaining friends.

However, Mizkif also revealed that Maya and he would be taking time off the streaming platform to focus on themselves.

The One True King streamer’s unforeseen break from Twitch marks the first instance of a meaningful break he has taken since early 2020.

Maya, similarly, has been streaming on the platform without a break for as long as fans can remember. However, she, too, will be taking a break to try and focus on herself in this difficult time.

The duo lived together for the better part of the last two years and often streamed together, sharing embarrassing stories with their ardent followers. Mizkif boasts an astounding 1.6 million followers, while Maya has 510k followers of her own.

