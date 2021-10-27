Popular cosplayer reveals plans to move into Mizkif's house following several collabs

Popular Twitch cosplayer Emiru has become a regular guest on Mizkif's livestreams lately. She recently collaborated with Mizkif's streaming group One True King (OTK) for several projects. Now, in a recent stream, the streamer announced that she plans on moving in to Mizkif's streamer house in Austin.

"I'm like 95 per cent on moving."

Emiru opens up about plans of moving in to Mizkif's streamer house

Emiru's statement did not really come as much of a surprise. The streamer had already made it evident that she really enjoyed her stay with OTK, and Mizkif had stated earlier that Emiru would move in. She therefore stated the same, confirming what viewers were already speculating about.

Emiru revealed that she is currently living with her parents in Kansas, but due to certain reasons, she would have to move out soon enough anyway. Therefore, moving to Austin to live with One True King streamers seemed like the perfect choice for her.

"Besides just, like, wanting to be around other streamers and liking the people here - I mentioned this before, I’ll probably talk about it more after I move, but currently my house in Kansas, I can’t stay there, I have to move anyway."

The obvious speculation that comes with this announcement is whether Emiru will be joining One True King or simply continue collaborating with them. However, there is no confirmation about either right now.

Furthermore, as of now, Emiru has only mentioned that she wants to live in Mizkif's streamer house, and has not yet announced any confirmed plans for the same.

Emiru recently shot to fame after she collaborated with a bunch of big streamers such as Mizkif. She joined hands with them on several projects and now has 497K followers to her name. Naturally, with so many streamers and projects in Austin, it makes sense for the streamer to move there. However, viewers will have to wait before they receive any confirmation on this front.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee