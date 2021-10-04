Mizkif reveals that Pokimane is one of the prime reasons he is considering moving to LA

Popular streamer Mizkif has been going through some tough times lately. The streamer has been making life-altering decisions, such as his breakup with long-term girlfriend Maya Higa, followed by his Twitch streaming hiatus. Now, Mizkif seems on his way to making another life-altering decision, as he announces that he is considering shifting from Texas to Los Angeles.

Mizkif and Maya Higa broke up after a two-year-long relationship (Image via Maya on Twitter)

While sharing the news in one of his YouTube videos, the streamer stated that Pokimane was one of the major reasons why he was considering moving to Los Angeles.

Mizkif explains why Pokimane was one of the driving factors behind his probable shift to Los Angeles

Mizkif explained his reasons behind wanting to shift to Los Angeles from Texas, and work was one of the main reasons.

"I want to lay it out why I think it's a good idea, but I also want to lay out why I think it's not the right time."

Mizkif explained that he loves having other streamers on his streams and how that is his thing to do. However, he felt that living in Texas has become a bit challenging, as compared to what it would be if he lived in LA.

"But the problem is this. Trying to get new people to come to my house is really hard because I’m in Texas. There isn’t enough networking out here for people to want to single handily go to Texas. There are 50 times more people in LA to collaborate with than in Austin."

He explained further that another reason why he wanted to shift to Los Angeles was OfflineTV's Pokimane. Mizkif and Pokimane collaborate for a podcast together, which both streamers find extremely enjoyable, and the podcast is quite a success. Therefore, that is also one of the driving factors behind Mizkif wanting to shift to LA.

While there are many pros to moving to LA, Mizkif explained that the cost of living in LA was primarily what is holding him back. He openly stated that he did not have the money to buy a house in LA and live there, and he did not want to pressurize his friends simply because he wanted to shift.

Also Read

Therefore, he came up with the solution that if they could arrange a house for his organization, One True King, then it could be a feasible idea. He could still keep his house in Austin and use the OTK house whenever he wanted to live in LA.

Only time will tell if Mizkif finally decides to go through with this decision. However, there is no doubt that the shift will definitely be beneficial for the streamer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far