Mizkif and Maya confirm breakup on Twitter: Pokimane, Valkyrae, Asmongold, and others react

Twitch has some very prominent couples, but topping the list was Mizkif and Maya. Matthew 'Mizkif' Rinaudo and Maya Higa were among the most viewed couples on Twitch since they accidentally revealed their relationship on live stream. They could often be seen pranking each other and sharing funny stories about each other in their respective streams.

However, after a two-year-long relationship, the power couple announced their split via a Twitlonger from Mizkif.

From Me And Maya



Read: https://t.co/inLZSduCpc — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) September 15, 2021

The post took fans and friends by shock, with many of them left in disbelief.

Twitter reacts to Maya and Mizkif's break up

Before fans began to speculate on any dramatic reason behind their breakup, Mizkif made it clear that the decision was mutual, and there was no drama involved.

"We both want to be very clear that there was no event, no cheating, no drama that led to this decision. We mutually decided that this is what’s best for both of us in our current lives."

He also announced that their current priority was to take care of themselves, so both streamers would be taking a break from streaming to process the breakup.

"We both care about each other so much and are still friends. We’re supporting each other through this and we ask that you all do the same for us both. We’re going to take a couple weeks off of streaming to process and to take care of ourselves."

Kind messages and warm gestures began pouring in from their friends in the streaming community. Prominent streamers such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, and Asmongold expressed their love for Maya and Mizkif and hoped they felt better soon.

much love to the both of y'all ❤️ — poki (@pokimanelol) September 15, 2021

sending you both love — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) September 15, 2021

Love you dude, you know we're here for you — Zack (@Asmongold) September 15, 2021

All love. Hope u guys r good — eaJ (@eaJPark) September 15, 2021

Here for both of you ❤️ — Rich Campbell (@RichWCampbell) September 15, 2021

Amidst all the wholesomeness, there was also some friendly banter between Esfand and Maya.

Streamed Friday, travelle….. — Esfand (@EsfandTV) September 15, 2021

still hate u — Maya (@mayahiga6) September 15, 2021

The break-up seems to have been a smooth one for streamers Maya and Mizkif. The latter ended his Twitlonger on a positive note, reminiscing about the good memories they had shared over the past two years.

"Thank you for supporting us through these past two years. We can both say that they’ve been some of the best years of our lives and we’re super grateful. See you in a few weeks."

Also Read

Both Maya and Mizkif have never taken a long break from streaming, so this break might be good for both of them.

Edited by Srijan Sen