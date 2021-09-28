“I’m not in the mood to stream”: Mizkif reveals tentative return date following devastating breakup with Maya

Mizkif went live earlier today to reveal when he would return to the platform following a heart-wrenching breakup with long-time girlfriend Maya Higa. The popular Twitch streamer gave fans some good news, saying he would be back at the start of the next month.

The couple called it quits earlier this month and has been inactive from the platform ever since. They announced their separation via an emotional message, which was addressed to their honest patrons.

They also revealed how they would need some time to get back to streaming, and while it hasn’t been that long, Mizkif gave an update and opened up about his recent whereabouts.

Mizkif announces tentative return date

The infamous founder of OTK Gaming uploaded a video to YouTube to inform his ardent followers of what he’s been up to since the devastating breakup and revealed a tentative Twitch return date.

He said:

“I’ve been dealing with my parents the last few days. And they have been trying to support me. I did gain some muscle mass, and that’s cool. I’ve been working out every single day. That’s all I’ve really been doing.”

Mizkif also revealed that he couldn’t wait to get back to streaming, but with what has transpired in the last few weeks, he will need a little more space and time and won’t stream until October 1.

Ever since Maya and Mizkif announced their separation, fans have been speculating about their living conditions, with a segment believing the two would continue living together to produce content.

However, Mizkif put an end to these and revealed that Maya is in the process of moving out.

“Maya is moving out. To make it clear to everybody, yes, she is moving out. I know many people are speculating for some reason and saying Maya is going to stay in my home. That’s just not happening. She’s moving out in the next few days.”

Naturally, a breakup is pretty sad, more so when the two people have spent a lot of time together. Mizkif reiterated how the two are trying to support each other through this testing phase and hope their honest patrons respect their personal space.

Edited by Ravi Iyer