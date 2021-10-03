"I, unfortunately, will be departing from OfflineTV": Pokimane finds a compelling reason to leave OTV, but there is a twist

Pokimane is one of the most prominent members of the popular streaming group, OfflineTV. She shares the space with other streamers like Disguised Toast, Michael Reeves, Scarra, and Lilypichu. She is very closely attached to the group and devotes a significant amount of time in her day to OfflineTV, apart from her regular streams and other promotional work.

Members of OfflineTV posing for a picture before New Year (Image via OfflineTV on Twitter)

However, OfflineTV's YouTube channel recently dropped a bomb on fans when they shared a video that said Pokimane was bidding adieu to OfflineTV.

Pokimane said she would quit OfflineTV due to conflict of "creative interest"

Pokimane fans were alarmed when they saw a video that suggested she would part ways with OfflineTV. However, seeing Pokimane react to a video where Scarra was covered in slime made fans heave a sigh of relief.

Pokimane was reacting to a video where Scarra was covered in slime, saying that since Pokimane missed the event this year, they would dump all the slime on her next year. The video was one from OfflineTV's annual slime, which Pokimane did not attend this year. Scarra was quoted saying,

"Because Poki wasn't here this year, she's going to be doing this by herself next year. I can't wait 12 months from now when I pour 17 of these barrels on top of her."

Pokimane looked shocked by the statement before composing herself and announcing with a solemn face that she would be leaving OfflineTV 11 months from now.

"Okay so when I was talking about this trailer what I was really announcing was that in exactly 11 months I unfortunately will be departing from OfflineTV, due to unforeseen circumstances."

She even went on to explain how she had a "difference in creative interest" with OfflineTV and hoped that her audience had enjoyed the content she had been a part of for all these years.

Obviously, Pokimane was joking about leaving OfflineTV, but many people still fell for the clickbait prank.

