Offline TV Charity Valorant Invitational 2021

Offline TV has hosted many Valorant events in the past with content creators and famous streamers.This time, Offline TV along with Riot Games is organizing an OfflineTV Charity VALORANT Invitational. They are inviting famous content creators and streamers for fun activities and a tournament.

Disguised Toast, Scarra, Pokimane, Lilypichu, and Michael Reeves are going to be are some of the 25 players in the Tournament.

Imane Anys aka “Pokimane” is known for playing a lot of video games. In addition to the Twitch platform, she has many youtube channels. For the 2018 TwitchCon event, Twitch selected her as one of the 15 ambassadors, and later that month she was also a part of Twitch Creator camp. She is a good Valorant player and her stream is fun to watch.

Lily Ki aka ”LilyPichu'' became famous when her parody song "I'll Quit LoL" went viral on Youtube. In September 2018, she started working with Riot Games. Ki was the 5th most-watched female Twitch streamer in 2020. Recently, she has been playing Valorant.

William Jimmy Li aka “Scarra” is a famous League of Legends player. He is the mid laner for Team Dignitas. Li is also the co-founder of OfflineTv. His Valorant content is usually full of sarcasm and people really enjoy that.

Jeremy wang aka “Disguised Toast” is a Taiwanese-Canadian content creator, Internet personality, and a famous Youtube streamer. He used to create content on a digital card game named Hearthstone. Before signing an exclusive gaming contract with Facebook Gaming back in November 2019, he used to stream on Twitch. Disguised Toast dominating Valorant is a series that people really love watching.

Michael Reeves is famous for his Robotics-related Youtube videos and he is also a member of Offline TV. He joined Offline TV in 2019 and in 2020 he joined Twitch and started streaming about Technology work and Video Games.

They have all played together in Youtube videos and people will really enjoy watching them play against each other for fun and charity.

📢OFFLINE TV CHARITY VALORANT INVITATIONAL📢



A for-fun charity event with five teams, giveaways, and other fun activities!!🥳Thank you @RiotGames Social Impact Fund for contributing $10k to the donation pool 🙆‍♀️



DATE: 4/17 - 4/18

TIME: 12:30PM PST

WHERE: https://t.co/RnNWF0fk56 pic.twitter.com/E02ODixPkT — OfflineTV (@OfflineTV) April 6, 2021

The following are the teams that are participating in the Valorant Charity event:

Team Poki :

– Pokimane

– Jacksepticeye

– Babo Abe

– Sydeon

– Seanic

Team Lily :

– LilyPichu

– Masayoshi

– Brookefab

– Fuslie

– Myth

Team Scarra :

– Scarra

– Edison Park

– Shiphtur

– Ariasaki

– Bnans

Team Toast :

– DisguisedToast

– Kristoferyee

– Peter Park

– Natsumiii

– Valkyrae

Team Michael :

– Michael Reeves

– Quarterjade

– Yvonnie

– Jummy

– Hjune

The Tournament starts on 17 April at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET) and will run until 18 April on Twitch. It will have the same set of rules that a competitive Tournament has, but the only difference is that it’s a charity event. This Valorant Invitational aims to raise money for the Social Impact Fund.

Join the event and don’t miss out on the fun.