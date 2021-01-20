Pokimane, LilyPichu left startled after alleged troll hijacks Zoom call, plays inappropriate sounds

Recently, Twitch streamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lily “Lilypichu” Ki, and Alexandra “BotezLive” Botez had to contend with inappropriate, pornographic sounds during the BlockChamps Chess tournament.

Twitch streamer BotezLive, the tournament’s host, was telling Pokimane and LilyPichu about their overall positions concerning the event. The three were then stunned to hear pornographic sounds in the background and were left visibly uncomfortable.

Apparently, the discussion was taking place via a Zoom call, which was subsequently hacked by an online troll. While the news has not been confirmed, the online troll allegedly ended up playing the inappropriate sound clip in the background even as thousands of Twitch viewers watched the tournament live.

Troll takes over Pokimane, LilyPichu, and BotezLive’s conversation, leaves them squirming

The video below shows the incident that occurred during the official Chess.com’s BlockChamps tournament that featured some prominent content creators. BotezLive is the official host and was discussing the overall position that Pokimane and LilyPichu were in.

However, all three were left startled when they heard what seemed like a pornographic clip playing out in the background. While both Pokimane and LilyPichu were confused, BotezLive ended up asking whether anyone knew where the sound was coming from.

However, neither Pokimane nor LilyPichu had any idea, as BotezLive muted her stream in response.

Viewers on YouTube pointed out via comments that an online troll had intercepted the Zoom call. This person then decided to play the pornographic sounds as a prank.

While there has been no confirmation about the source of the sound from the streamers involved, viewers on YouTube explained the situation in comments.

Multiple YouTubers picked up the prank, although none of the streamers involved seemed to think it was funny.