Among Us: PewdiePie defends LilyPichu after his chat calls her voice 'fake' and 'annoying'

Recently, during an Among Us game, PewDiePie defended streamer LilyPichu from trolls in his chat multiple times.

PewDiePie was playing Among Us with a bunch of notable streamers, including LilyPichu, Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, and Disguised Toast. As PewDiePie went around completing tasks and keeping alive, he noticed that some of his viewers were being incredibly mean to LilyPichu.

Apart from calling her "fake" and "annoying", some viewers mocked LilyPichu’s voice. Right from the beginning, PewDiePie defended the streamer and asked his viewers to stop being mean. However, some of his viewers had other ideas.

PewDiePie defends LilyPichu from trolls while playing Among Us

As you can see in the video below, PewDiePie can be seen walking around the map with LilyPichu. LilyPichu is a Twitch streamer and musician with around 1.6 million followers on the platform. When fans began to mock her voice, PewDiePie immediately responded.

“Hey, don’t diss Lily’s voice, its beautiful, come on. You’ll Simps for Corpse but not for Lily? Cringe.”

PewDiePie went on to explain exactly why he doesn’t want his chat to be rude to others.

“I don’t like when you guys are rude coz it makes me think people don’t wanna play with me, if my fan-base is toxic.”

However, this did not prove enough for his fans to stop arguing. Eventually, PewDiePie lost his composure and gave chat a rather stern scolding.

“Yo chat! What is wrong with you, can you stop arguing? Holy shit. Noone cares what your opinion is. Keep it to yourself, please….I don’t care about your f***ing shit when I look over and you’re arguing. Normal chat, I just want a normal chat. We will be normal every other day.”

Of course, this is not the first time PewDiePie has had to tell his viewers to stop being toxic. Recently, he defended Pokimane when some of his viewers began asking him to ‘kick her out’ while playing Among Us.

It is evident that PewDiewPie is not happy with some of his viewers continuously being rude to the personalities he h. More often than not, it appears as if various parts of the internet have a habit of being overly critical towards female internet personalities.