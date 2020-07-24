Pokimane vs Neekolul: Who has the bigger and more toxic ‘simp’ army?

If you’re new on Twitch and are quite taken aback by the cesspool that the platform’s chat forums are, then you’re not the only one.

Twitch wasn’t always like this from the start. What started out as a simple (at times wholesome) platform for video games in 2011 soon turned into a website that gave rise to one of the most annoying and cringe-worthy cultures that the streaming industry has ever seen.

The culture of ‘simping’ is all-pervasive and has invaded every single streaming platform with its toxic and cringe-inducing presence.

What is a ‘simp’?

Simply put, a ‘simp’ is a term which refers to men "who are viewed as too submissive toward women, especially online personalities, from whom they hope to achieve some kind of romantic attention for their efforts."

There are two notable online streamers who (by general consensus) have the most number of ‘simps’. Pokimane and Neekolul are considered by many Twitch users and online personalities to have some of the biggest and most toxic simp fans in the entirety of the platform.

However, the streamer with the biggest army of such ‘simps’ between the two is up for debate. In this article, we take a look at some examples of how the majority of their fans are often cringe-worthy and sometimes even borderline creepy.

Whether you agree with the 'simp' terminology or not, you will at least have to agree that many of Poki's and Neekolul’s followers tend to go overboard with their love and appreciation of them.

Pokimane and her ‘simp’ fans

As we have mentioned, we will be representing much of their fanbase in terms of replies they often make in streams and Twitter posts.

Exhibit #1:

The post:

The comments:

Exhibit #2:

The post:

The comments:

Donating $6,000 to any online personality might sound ridiculous to many but to these ‘simps’, it is a small amount to pay to show their appreciation.

Exhibit #3:

The post:

The comments:

Neekolul and her ‘simp’ fans

Neekolul may be the new kid on the streamer block but don’t disregard her on the basis of experience just yet. She is quite a strong competitor for Poki. In just a few months, she was able to rack up a massive number of simp followers that no other streamer before her was able to do.

Neekolul started gaining an immense amount of popularity right after her viral ‘ok boomer girl’ TikTok video.

She has taken to streaming on Twitch ever since and has amassed a total number of 198K followers in a very short amount of time. Though she has now partnered with the esports organisation 100 Thieves as their official content creator, it would seem that the ‘simp’ count in her follower list is not going away any time soon.

Exhibit #1:

The post:

The comments:

Exhibit #2:

The post:

The comments:

Exhibit #3:

The post:

The comments:

And yes, there was an actual petition to get her on Blacked.

Neekolul might have the winning edge

The only reason why we’re giving Neekolul the edge in today’s ‘Simp Wars’ is that the online personality actually endorses and promotes the idea of a ‘simp.’

In one of her stream highlights, Neeko goes on at length about the merits of the 'simping' lifestyle and goes on to defend fans who idolise her and simp on her.

With that being said, this battle can indeed go back and forth with each passing day, but for now, we feel that Neekolul might just have a more toxic ‘simp’ army than Pokimane.