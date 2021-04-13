Pokimane in disbelief after watching Micheal Reeves teach a Robot dog to pee

Imane "Pokimane" Anys sat down and watched in utter awe as Michael Reeves trained a robot dog how to pee in a beer cup recently. The entire video was hilarious as Pokimane kept up with her silly commentary, while Reeves did what he did best, tinkering with gadgets.

Before reacting to the video, Pokimane went on to like the video and posted a comment. She stated that she hadn't watched the video yet but knew it would be great.

Pokimane reacts to a robot dog peeing in a cup

The robot in question here is the robot dog built by Boston Dynamics. Reeves didn't have a very high opinion of robots in the first place. He applied for the robot dog only to be denied by Boston Dynamics. They told him that they sold the robot to construction companies only.

However, after a long wait and thanks to a sponsor, Reeves finally got his hands on a robot. Pokimane went on to say that she paid for 1/3rd of that robot.

Reeves explained that the dog could be controlled using a Nintendo Switch-like controller, but there was an option for people to code for the robot as well. This rendered the controller useless for those who can code.

Pokimane went on to say that any form of mechanical or engineering advancement was capable of making Reeves happy. She remained hooked to the video as Reeves went about building a mechanism that could dispense liquid. He also attached a camera to it so that it could detect the white insides of the cup.

A small problem came up when Reeves realized that the camera would have trouble detecting the cup if the floor was also white. He decided to attach a light on it, which could illuminate the inside of the cup for the camera to detect easily.

Pokimane then wished for a physics teacher like Reeves. She exclaimed that her physics professor wasn't great.

Michael Reeves finally got his robot dog to pee in a cup and also got in touch with Boston Dynamics with regards to it. After not hearing from them for the second time, he decided to drive down to Boston Dynamics and give them a piece of his mind.