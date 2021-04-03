"It’s too much": Pokimane unimpressed with Airship in Among Us 

InnerSloth added another map to its murder-mystery title, Among Us, but Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys isn't too impressed with the new addition.

Pokimane played an instrumental role in invigorating the title last year. Unsurprisingly, her Among Us streams with fellow streamers Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast and Sykkuno, among several others, broke the internet, which resulted in a rise in popularity for the title and for the aforementioned streamers.

Pokimane tried out the new map with Valkyrae and Sykkuno and shared her two cents on the same.

“So, what I think about new map… I just think the map is kind of too big, it’s too much. I love a lot of parts of it, but together it’s a lot.”

The devs released the biggest map, Airship, just a few days back. The map is huge compared to the others like The Skeld, MIRA HQ and Polus. So much so that players start in separate rooms and the devs are also thinking of adding more players to fill the empty spaces in the map.

As expected, it has received mixed reviews, with Pokimane suggesting that it makes it difficult for the player to sus someone.

“Also, there’s too many places where you can spawn. It makes it tough because it feels like, how am I ever supposed to sus someone…Even if someone has to do a task here, then a task elsewhere that would be really really hard to check unless you are with them the whole time. It makes it hard to get really solid info…”

Pokimane still loves Among Us

2020 forced everyone to stay indoors and look for new modes of entertainment. People around the world found solace in video games, and in particular, Among Us.

Several streamers, including Pokimane, started streaming the game and attracted millions of viewers. The premise of the title is rather simple. There is an impsoter who kills cremates and other players try to decipher who the killer might be.

The title was criticized in terms of its competitive ability, but undoubtedly surprised the world with the amount of success it bagged in less than a year. It is important to note that it came out in 2018, but saw a magnificent revival last year, owing to streamers like Pokimane, Valkyrae and Sykkuno among several others.

Since then, Pokimane has been streaming the title regularly. Even though she doesn't seem too impressed with the new map, it's likely that she will continue streaming Among Us for the foreseeable future.