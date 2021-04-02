Ariana Grande Fortnite skin causes mayhem on April Fool's day 

Several prominent Fortnite leakers banded together to troll everyone with a new Icon Series ‘reveal’ on April Fool’s day, suggesting that pop star Ariana Grande was getting her own skin in Fortnite.

Sadly, that was just a prank, and the aforementioned reports have since been rubbished. It is safe to assume that the internet isn't a reliable space on April 1st.

A new Pak File containing the Ariana Grande ICON Series skin has been decrypted! pic.twitter.com/etj3ZrPyBQ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 1, 2021

The Fortnite community did not shy away from joining the bandwagon. Over the last few weeks, the 100-man Battle Royale has seen some magnificent changes owing to the commencement of Fortnite Season 6.

Since then, players have been exposed to several reports, including hints that the pop star was getting her own skin.

Fortnite leakers troll the entire community

Not one but several streamers came together to send the Fortnite community into a state of frenzy. Since its inception, Fortnite has seen an extravagant array of associations. This addition would technically fit the norm.

The Fortnite Icon Series is a massive attraction for players and has played an instrumental role in sustaining the title's player base.

New Ariana Grande Skin Decrypted! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/3LAJrYSQGH — YNT4 | Fortnite News and Leaks - Challenge Guides (@YNT4_) April 1, 2021

Like every other time, this leak was no different. Several Fortnite leakers shared what seemed to be an upcoming skin in the game. A unique Ariana Grande skin was revealed across the board, with multiple variants convincing players it was real.

The leak looked like any other credible leak that the players had expected from the likes of HYPEX.

The Ariana Grande skin leak was an April Fools joke for those who couldn't tell, sorry for that 😬 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 2, 2021

With every update, Epic Games also reveals a range of matching cosmetics to go along with the skin. One variant of the Grande skin had the “ponytail popstar” in a pink outfit, while the other had a purple visual.

From the looks of it, the players were convinced that the skin would be officially introduced in Chapter 2, Season 6.

Outside of the skin itself, the April Fool’s troll was made to look even more realistic thanks to some accompanying items. Each variant of the skin came with its own ‘Dangerous Bunny’ Back Bling, only adding to the confusion.

After much deliberation, the players decided to look at the calendar. Nothing on April 1st can be taken at face value. Not even Fortnite leaks.

The Icon Series in the game has been turning heads since its introduction. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Grande become a part of the island. Nonetheless, it is probably not happening any time soon.