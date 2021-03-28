"Dumba**es are infinite": Pokimane slams cancel culture and gives advice on how to tackle toxic people on the internet

Imane Anys, better known by her online alias Pokimane, recently shared her two cents on the "cancel culture" phenomenon that has caused a lot of havoc in the streaming fraternity in the last few months.

The Canadian streamer stated that the obsession with the internet is the driving force behind cancel culture.

She added that people shouldn't be so involved and attached to the internet. Here's how she put it across:

"And so, I think if you can learn to not be so attached to how other people are acting, that is like a life necessity."

Pokimane also revealed that being on Twitter makes her very conscious of what other people are saying and doing. She pointed out that correcting other people and being overly involved with what they have to say is inevitable if everyone gets so attached to the internet.

"It makes me feel like I can run around and correct all the dumba**es in the world. But I promise you, dumba**es are infinite."

Pokimane also revealed that it is better to educate people in real life than to waste time trying to knock sense into people who don't understand.

Pokimane isn't the first streamer to address this issue

Streamers like Valkyrae and Sykkuno have also spoken at length about the issue of cancel culture that has plagued the internet.

Pokimane, however, was responding to a recent incident involving popular Minecraft YouTuber Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons. The streamer courted controversy after his recent comments on the Dream fandom sparked backlash online.

The 16-year-old sensation recently collaborated with popular YouTuber Jeje "KSI" Olatunji on a Minecraft video, where the duo explored Dream's Minecraft server.

Everything was going great until TommyInnit's comments on Dream's fans invited a lot of criticism.

reducing hurt people down to dream fans is extremely harmful. basically calling a hurt minorities just stans when they call out people for being wrong is a bad way to go about things — karl (@karInappity) March 27, 2021

i’d like to say that i can’t talk much about the r slur as i am not someone who can reclaim it. but, it is a word used against disabled people that is EXTREMELY hurtful and disrespectful. which is a reason why we (not just “dream stans”) dont support him. pic.twitter.com/AOTL1ZIRca — karl (@karInappity) March 27, 2021

TommyInnit has this to say:

"The reason KSI just wouldn't swear in this video is because Dream's fans f*cking hate him. KSI is scared of Dream's fans."

His remarks seemed to suggest that Dream's fans were a toxic and unreasonable bunch and invited backlash. Dream's fans were a little hostile to KSI because the YouTuber was webbed in a transphobia scandal recently.

Pokimane is one of the most influential streamers right now. However, it remains to be seen if her words have any impact on the phenomenon that has troubled streamers for so long.