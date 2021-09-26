"I would love to keep running the Pokimane bit": CallMeCarson talks about playing Valorant with Pokimane

CallMeCarson recently made news after announcing his return to streaming after a year-long hiatus from YouTube following grooming allegations. Several women called out him, who claimed that the YouTuber groomed them when he was 19, and the women were under the age of 18.

While Carson never acknowledged or addressed those allegations, he uploaded a video to YouTube announcing his return plans. In the video, he mentioned that there would be no apology or discussion regarding the accusations, which did not sit well with many viewers.

CallMeCarson shares views about playing Valorant with Pokimane

The streamer was on a live stream recently when a fan asked him if he would like to play Valorant with Pokimane. This was an expected question given the recent success Pokimane has seen in Valorant, alongside the fact that Carson and Pokimane used to be good friends before his call out.

However, it seems like Carson does not think that playing Valorant with Pokimane is a possibility anytime soon.

"I don't think that's in the cards for the foreseeable future, if not forever. *laughs* I would love to keep running the Pokimane bit, but, you know, I just don't think it's something I can do."

After the grooming allegations came out and were proved to be accurate, many of Carson's friends, including prominent streamer Pokimane, decided to cut off ties with him. This was an understandable decision given the gravity of the allegations against the streamer, as it involved grooming minors.

However, many of CallMeCarson's fans seem to sympathize with the streamer, saying that it was depressing to watch him miss his friends so much. However, others also agreed that it was justifiable for his friends to leave him due to his actions.

Also Read

"I don’t blame his friends for leaving, but to see Carson missing his friends is really depressing."

Many fans have even appreciated CallMeCarson's courage to return to streaming after serious allegations against him. However, that does not discredit the fact that the streamer will have to begin everything from scratch again, including his community.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar