Pokimane, QTCinderella, Mizkif, and others react as Hina becomes OfflineTV's new mascot

Streamers react to Hina becoming OfflineTV's new mascot (Image via OfflineTV on Twitter)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Oct 01, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Feature

OfflineTV has risen to fame in the past year, consisting of major streaming sensations like Pokimane, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and others. The organization recently took to Twitter to announce the arrival of their new anime mascot Hina.

Say hello to OTV's new anime mascot, Hina!! 🥰

🎂 July 3rd
🩸 Type O
🗓️ 2017 years old
❤️ A whole bunch of things! https://t.co/xIigISuypN

From the replies to this tweet, it is quite evident that prominent streamers in the organization are pretty excited to welcome their new anime mascot.

Pokimane, Valkyrae, and other streamers react to OfflineTV's Hina

OfflineTV credited the creator of the anime mascot, @106858_, in a tweet under their announcement tweet. The organization also gave due credit to the graphic artist @mazamuno and graphic designer @Melonturtle_ for the design of the new anime mascot Hina.

Character design by @106858_
Graphic artwork by @mazamuno
Graphic design by @Melonturtle_

🎨 Tag us in any fanart with #OTVHina & stay tuned for more exciting announcements from us this week! https://t.co/ssfMDEZgKk

As expected, both fans and streamers alike poured in to express their love and appreciation for the new anime mascot for OfflineTV.

Popular streamers Pokimane, Mizkif, and QTCinderella were among the first few to share their excitement regarding the anime mascot Hina.

@OfflineTV my new waifu 🥰
@OfflineTV @LilyPichu YESSSS FINALLY AFTER ALL THESE YEARS
@OfflineTV I thought this was an @OTKnetwork announcement and was so confused lmao

Soon enough, many other streamers also joined in with their reactions, and it's safe to say that Hina is clearly a public favorite right now.

@OfflineTV ok but more importantly is she single
@OfflineTV Does she need any mascot friends 👉👈

Fans of OfflineTV also joined in to express their love for the new mascot. Furthermore, anime fans are most excited about this new addition to the organization.

@OfflineTV diD soMeoNe saY ANIME MASCOT👀 https://t.co/T1ertl07Bv
@OfflineTV anime mascot? huh what a coincidence that sykkuno has anime tagged in all his streams hmm https://t.co/w0CIGXNwTP
@OfflineTV lool at the little smile in the socks om- 😭😭💖💓💕 https://t.co/eyCLgKrLeK
@OfflineTV Holy I never thought y’all would have a anime mascot it looks so good can’t wait for more announcements. https://t.co/9l4uP9b7Hp

The organization even shared some details about their new anime mascot, Hina. Hina celebrates her birthday on July 3 and is apparently 2017 years old. Her blood type is O+ and she is known to like a bunch of different things. Hina seems to be quite a lovable character, and is clearly very popular within the streaming community already. We can definitely expect to see a lot more of this mascot soon.

Apart from introducing their new anime mascot, members of the organization have been quite busy lately. They attended Ludwig and QTCinderella's Sh*tcamp event recently, with the likes of xQc, Adept, Mizkif, Maya Higa, and many others joining in. Furthermore, Pokimane, Sykkuno, and several others recently helped Valkyrae shoot the promotional video for her line of merchandise, which has already proved to be a huge success.

