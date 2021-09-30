"I feel guilty": Valkyrae emotional after Pokimane, Sykkuno & others help her with a major project

2021 is turning out to be Valkyrae's year, as she has had many big projects take off recently. Starting off by becoming the co-owner of esports organization 100 Thieves, Valkyrae recently launched her very own merchandise line in collaboration with Revolt.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae



WORLDWIDE SHIPPING

XS - 5XL

Limited for one week then gone forever!

To promote the same, she gathered 12 of her close friends, including popular streamers Sykkuno, Pokimane, and even Ludwig. They were also joined by popular personalities like Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock. The merchandise line is a huge success, having earned Rae over $600K on the first day itself.

Valkyrae gets emotional as her friends help promote her merchandise

The streamer recently posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the promotional video for her line of merchandise. It showed her friends Fuslie, Tina, and others enjoying themselves while helping Rae shoot for her merchandise promotion. They were all generally complimenting the collection, saying how much they loved the colors and fabric.

The positive atmosphere on set made Valkyrae quite emotional as she went on to appreciate her friends and how they took the time out to help her with her project.

"I feel like I owe everyone, like, the world. Like, everyone's doing this for free, and have taken time out of their day, and I'm like, I feel guilty."

Her friends took the opportunity to make Valkyrae feel better, as they explained to her how much they were enjoying themselves there.

"This is like a fun experience. It's a good thing to be a part of!"

Valkyrae's merchandise has been a massive hit so far. The collection is available for one week starting September 24, 2021.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae

I'm so happy to see how much you all love the apparel..

;__;

so so so much love to you all, my team and friends.



you can watch the official merch video with max quality on my youtube! enjoy <3

Valkyrae also made the switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming earlier this year. While financial stability was one of the primary reasons, Valkyrae also mentioned that she shifted to YouTube to be able to focus on a lot of other projects apart from streaming. It seems like her decision has been fruitful so far, as she has covered a lot of big projects so far in 2021 itself.

Edited by Danyal Arabi