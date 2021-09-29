"I'm speechless": Valkyrae's merchandise earns her a staggering $600K on the day of launch

Valkyrae has had quite a busy year in 2021 and has built her name as the "Queen of YouTube". However, apart from streaming, she has also begun expanding into different spheres.

One such field that she has expanded into is apparel, as Valkyrae recently launched her very own line of merchandise. The streamer collaborated with Revolt to create merch, released on September 24.

Valkyrae is one of the most popular female content creators globally, so it was expected that she would receive good response for her line of merch. But even the 29-year-old did not expect the staggering response she received on the first day itself.

Valkyrae earns over $600K from her merch on the first day

The 100 Thieves co-owner took to Twitter to share the overwhelming response she received from her fans to her merchandise line.

$600K is the least she could have earned if she got over 20,000 orders on the first day. This is because the lowest priced items in the merch line are T-shirts priced at $30.

However, it is not possible that everybody opted to buy the $30 T-shirts. Therefore, Valkyrae could have made well over $1M from her line of merchandise on the very first day of launch.

The collection will be available for a week from the day of launch, after which it will supposedly be "gone forever".

As mentioned, this year has been busy for Valkyrae. Apart from launching her own line of merchandise, the streamer became the co-owner of the popular eSports organization 100 Thieves.

She even appeared in several music videos such as Bella Poarch's Build A Bitch and Corpse Husband & Machine Gun Kelly's DAYWALKER!.

Valkyrae's merchandise will be available until October 1, so readers must ensure to grab their share before it's "gone forever"!

