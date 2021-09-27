Ludwig announces huge Kickball event featuring OfflineTV, 100 Thieves and others

Ludwig's Sh*tcamp event is underway now, having begun on September 26, 2021. The event unites some of the biggest streamers in the gaming community in one place, including 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae and OfflineTV members like Disguised Toast and Michael Reeves.
The event consists of various games and competitions that players have to participate in to make their way to the top and emerge as champions.
The event started on September 26 at 7.00 pm PT with an opening ceremony. However, Ludwig recently announced the "most ambitious crossover" of all time, with a Kickball event set to take place on September 29, 2021.
Ludwig announces "most ambitious crossover event in history"
Popular streamer Ludwig took to Twitter to announce the main attraction of Sh*tcamp, the much-awaited Kickball event.
The Kickball event will pit 32 streamers against each other, segregated into four teams. The four teams will comprise one team from 100 Thieves, one from OfflineTV and two from Sh*tcamp themselves.
Not much has been revealed about the sequence of events at this year's Kickball event. However, the participants seem extremely excited about participating in the main event.
As expected, there was some light-hearted trash talk before the event.
While teams have not been announced for this event so far, here are the names of all the participants for the same:
- Kris Landon
- Jiedel
- Austin Show
- Fuslie
- BrookeAB
- Valkyrae
- Scarra
- DisguisedToast
- Michael Reevs
- Brodin
- Adeptthebest
- ConnorEatsPants
- Cyr
- EsfandTV
- HasanAbi
- Jschlatt
- JustaMinx
- Kaceytron
- Ludwig
- Malena
- Nmplol
- Myth
- QTCinderella
- Sodapoppin
- WillNeff
- xQc
This event will witness streamers battling it out for the position of champions, so things might get brutal out there. Viewers may also be seeing a single or double elimination during this game, since it is, after all, Sh*tcamp's main event.
Although no significant details of the Kickball event have been announced so far, it will definitely be an intense game and provide loads of content for fans to watch.