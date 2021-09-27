Ludwig announces huge Kickball event featuring OfflineTV, 100 Thieves and others

Ludwig's Sh*tcamp event is underway now, having begun on September 26, 2021. The event unites some of the biggest streamers in the gaming community in one place, including 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae and OfflineTV members like Disguised Toast and Michael Reeves.

The event consists of various games and competitions that players have to participate in to make their way to the top and emerge as champions.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella The gangs getting back together The gangs getting back together https://t.co/tmuTuCa9Px

The event started on September 26 at 7.00 pm PT with an opening ceremony. However, Ludwig recently announced the "most ambitious crossover" of all time, with a Kickball event set to take place on September 29, 2021.

Ludwig announces "most ambitious crossover event in history"

Popular streamer Ludwig took to Twitter to announce the main attraction of Sh*tcamp, the much-awaited Kickball event.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren The Most Ambitious Crossover Event in History



tell ur friends The Most Ambitious Crossover Event in History



tell ur friends https://t.co/UWdh4DwT2L

The Kickball event will pit 32 streamers against each other, segregated into four teams. The four teams will comprise one team from 100 Thieves, one from OfflineTV and two from Sh*tcamp themselves.

Not much has been revealed about the sequence of events at this year's Kickball event. However, the participants seem extremely excited about participating in the main event.

As expected, there was some light-hearted trash talk before the event.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren @OfflineTV Brodin will probably starve you guys before for content @OfflineTV Brodin will probably starve you guys before for content

connor @ConnorEatsPants @LudwigAhgren i will be there too even tho im not in 100T, OTV, or Shitcamp. Connor Esports representative. @LudwigAhgren i will be there too even tho im not in 100T, OTV, or Shitcamp. Connor Esports representative.

Esfand @EsfandTV @LudwigAhgren Am I gonna have to get out my cleats @LudwigAhgren Am I gonna have to get out my cleats

While teams have not been announced for this event so far, here are the names of all the participants for the same:

Kris Landon

Jiedel

Austin Show

Fuslie

BrookeAB

Valkyrae

Scarra

DisguisedToast

Michael Reevs

Brodin

Adeptthebest

ConnorEatsPants

Cyr

EsfandTV

HasanAbi

Jschlatt

JustaMinx

Kaceytron

Ludwig

Malena

Nmplol

Myth

QTCinderella

Sodapoppin

WillNeff

xQc

This event will witness streamers battling it out for the position of champions, so things might get brutal out there. Viewers may also be seeing a single or double elimination during this game, since it is, after all, Sh*tcamp's main event.

Although no significant details of the Kickball event have been announced so far, it will definitely be an intense game and provide loads of content for fans to watch.

Edited by Sabine Algur