Valkyrae’s fans express concern after streamer reveals she shows signs of sleep deprivation

Valkyrae is currently among the top female streamers in the community. While that tag has its perks, like winning TGA’s Content Creator of the Year award, it also comes at a price.

Due to the number of hours she spends working, it is no secret that Valkyrae must be exhausted with her work pressure. However, she recently got her fans extremely concerned when she nonchalantly confessed that she could hear voices in her head.

The streamer admitted that this only happens when she is drained, but she can hear voices in her head, clearly indicating sleep deprivation.

Valkyrae reveals she can hear voices at night before she sleeps

During a recent stream, Valkyrae asked her fans if it was normal to hear voices in her head before she went to sleep, especially when she was exhausted.

The 29-year-old confirmed that she is completely aware that nothing is really talking to her and that it’s her brain playing games, but she does feel really creeped out by the thing.

“Sometimes, when I’m about to sleep, I hear voices in my head. Does that happen to you guys? I keep thinking to myself, ‘I’m just tired. It’s just my brain. Nothing is actually talking to me.’ I can literally hear random voices speaking, like, in my ears! It happens when I’m so, so, so tired. I’m so confident that nothing is actually speaking to me. I think it’s just in my head, trying to fall asleep type of thing.”

Valkyrae also exhibits signs of sleep deprivation

Furthermore, the streamer revealed she had faced this multiple times, which made her fans more concerned.

“It happens a few times, and it’s so creepy. I try not to let myself psych myself into thinking it’s anything more than my brain shutting up and going to bed.”

Fans expressed their concern for Valkyrae’s health after she shared this anecdote. They came up with narratives of their own experiences, suggesting that the 100 Thieves co-owner is exhibiting signs of hallucinations due to sleep deprivation.

Sleep deprivation is not really unbelievable in the case of Valkyrae since she works extremely hard, juggling multiple projects simultaneously.

Spent all day redecorating my stream room/setup :') no more shaky camera and bald wall!

This proves that taking burnout and mental health breaks like Pokimane did is essential for better functioning streamers.

It also sparks the debate of whether glorifying the idea of “hustle” is really worth compensating mental health for, and in Valkyrae’s case, her physical health.

