Valkyrae reveals new health condition might change her streaming hours

Earlier today, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter revealed that she is suffering from a condition called temporomandibular joint dysfunction.

The condition in question causes discomfort in the jaws while chewing, talking, etc., with clicking and locking of jaws a common symptom. Valkyrae revealed that she has developed the condition in recent times and claimed that it will have an impact on her live streams.

The streamer announced on Twitter that as a result of the condition, her streams might be shorter than usual. Valkyrae also joked that she might struggle to recover quickly as she is supposed to speak less than before.

I’ve developed Jaw TMD (Temporomandibular joint dysfunction) !! Streams may be much shorter and I may be more quiet than usual so I can try to recover faster but idk if I can ever heal because I don’t shut up lol 😅😭 — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) August 31, 2021

Valkyrae reveals new health condition, says she needs to be quieter in order to recover quickly

Valkyrae has had a busy schedule as of late. The streamer regularly posts 4-5 live streams on Twitch every week, and recently signed a sponsorship deal with HyperX to become a brand ambassador.

Valkyrae is also a member and co-owner of the 100 Thieves content creation group and was recently featured in two Bella Poarch music videos.

Regardless, the streamer appears to have focussed a bit too much on work lately, and has developed a condition called temporomandibular joint dysfunction. The condition can be caused due to a variety of reasons, including muscular problems, jaw injuries and other joint disorders.

no, pokimane. a kiss will not make it feel better. it will leave residue on her jaw that will turn into an infection that will leave her paralyzed from the jaw down. — Penguinjaa (@Penguinjaa_) August 31, 2021

No gum chewing while the joints and muscles are inflamed! No hard foods either. (dental asst, one of the things I specialize in is TMD therapy) — thatsLMFB (@LMFB9) August 31, 2021

Waaa hoping for a speedy recovery 💕💕💕 — Wendy (@Natsumiii) August 31, 2021

Had it for 4+ years and finally got it fixed. The most annoying time in my life. Eating and loud popping, not being able to open my mouth too wide when talking ahhh I hate that people gotta go through this — JustGavinBennett (@JustGavNBennett) August 31, 2021

While Valkyrae did not speak about the reason behind her condition, she announced that her live streams might be shorter for the time being. Additionally, Valkyrae claimed that she can try to be quieter in order to recover quickly, but might struggle to do so as she “never shuts up”.

is this the stress related one that makes you grind your teeth while sleeping?



get better 🚀 — CarlosR ocelote (@CarlosR) August 31, 2021

Omg nOOOOOOOOO I hope you recover super duper fast 😭😭 — ⊹ celine (@starsmitten_) August 31, 2021

I have the same thing. Botox in the jaw has worked wonders for me and my headaches. Also causes less pain and grinding when I open my mouth. Heal up bb! — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) September 1, 2021

A range of fans and prominent content creators responded to the post with messages of support. Jessica Blevins, wife and manager of prominent creator Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, also commented on the post and claimed that she has been suffering from the same condition.

Other creators such as Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Celine “Starsmitten” also responded to the post with messages of support.

use sign language 👍 — FaZe Ewok (@Ewok) August 31, 2021

I sounded like an idiot trying to pronounce that word out loud — C9 PVPX (@PVPX_) August 31, 2021

Valkyrae did not announce a change in schedule or stream timings, and simply claimed that the condition might lead to a disruption in her live streams for the coming weeks. While most minor cases of the condition can be treated using painkillers and bite blockers, in severe cases even surgery might be required.

