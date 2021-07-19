Valkyrae re-signs with HyperX Hero as Brand Ambassador

Earlier today, HyperX announced that the company is re-signing Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter as a HyperX "Hero" and brand ambassador.

The gaming peripherals team at the HyperX Hero announced that the content creator will be re-signing after a temporary break from the company. As part of the sponsorship, Valkyrae will be involved in various HyperX marketing initiatives, including social activations and brand campaigns.

The streamer announced that she is looking forward to use the company’s equipment on stream. Valkyrae has been involved with HyperX since 2020, and was recently announced as a co-owner for the organization “100 Thieves” in April 2021.

HyperX Hero is a new range of gaming equipment that the company recently announced. Sportskeeda had earlier been informed about the decision to announce Valkyrae as a brand ambassador, and told to follow a July 19th embargo on the news. On this occasion, Valkyrae said the following:

“I'm thrilled to re-sign with HyperX and am looking forward to working together and using HyperX gear on my streams.”

The streamer appeared excited about the deal that was officially announced earlier today. Apart from being recently announced as a co-owner of 100 Thieves, Valkyrae has also emerged as one of the most popular female content creators on Twitch in recent times. HyperX Heros' influencer marketing manager Khoi Nguyen said the following about the sponsorship announcement:

HyperX is excited to be working with Valkyrae for another year and supporting the larger gaming community. Valkyrae is constantly pushing the limits of what it means to be a content creator, bringing her positivity-focused message to her fans, and we are thrilled to be part of that narrative for all that is good in gaming.”

Apart from HyperX headsets, mice, keyboards and mousepads, Valkyrae will be involved in the promotion of all subsequent gaming equipment released under the HyperX Hero banner. The company also provides personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, although it is unclear whether Valkyrae will be involved in the promotion of equipment that is not gaming-related.

Regardless, the deal is expected to bring increased attention to the company, with the streamer expected to promote a range of equipment during her live streams.

