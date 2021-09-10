Pokimane explains how female streamers have helped the industry grow, despite misogynistic comments 

While the ongoing Twitch vs YouTube Gaming debate has the community perplexed, Imane "Pokimane" Anys has revealed how female streamers have come a long way and contributed to the growth of the esports fraternity.

Pokimane is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers right now, with over 8.2 million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

However, her rise to the apex was full of hurdles, as she was subjected to misogynistic comments on multiple occasions. Pokimane recounted and described an event where a female streamer added fuel to such comments by boosting her League of Legends account.

Pokimane recollects a harrowing experience from her past

The 25-year-old streamer has been unabashedly vocal about her grueling journey and has revealed how female streamers struggled for acknowledgment in the early days of Twitch.

However, creators like Valkyrae and Pokimane have served as advocates for women in gaming.

Unfortunately, a female streamer had boosted her LoL account, which elicited a lot of misogynistic comments from viewers. However, Pokimane refused to reveal the streamer's name.

She stated:

“Back then the misogyny within gaming was like whatever you see now times ten. So, to have someone do that, it’s like you’re furthering the stereotype. I’m glad there is much less of this kind of thing and there are so many really, really legit female streamers and gamers.”

Pokimane has been accused of boosting her Valorant account

The member of OfflineTV has been streaming Valorant ever since it came out. She is frequently joined on her streams by fellow creators such as Shroud, Flexinja and ShahZam.

However, viewers have accused her of boosting her account. Unsurprisingly, this has been a constant source of bother for the streamer.

Even though she concluded on a rather optimistic note, Pokimane stated how her trials and tributations haven't ended yet.

Be that as it may, the streamer has been the driving force for Twitch for a long time now. Her Among Us streams broke the internet last year, culminating in her being nominated for the "Streamer of the Year" award during Esports Awards 2020.

On the flip side, Valkyrae, who is now the co-founder of the 100 Thieves gaming banner, bagged the "Content Creator of the Year Award" at the 2020 Game Awards, ahead of male heavyweights like NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman.

Valkyrae, Pokimane, and Amouranth have been leading the viewership charts for months now, with the latter topping the table due to her controversial yet entertaining streams.

