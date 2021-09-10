The Pokimane $80 million donation hoax: When Walter White turned into the 'king of simps'

Pokimane has often taken the internet by storm, but the 'Pokimane $80 million donation' still remains at the top of the list.

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most successful streamers in the community as of now. She also portrays a very sociable and cute personality on her streams, which has led to a huge fanbase to her name. Pokimane has a rather large army of simps as well.

On one occasion in mid-2020, the "queen of simps", as Pokimane is often referred to, allegedly received a whopping $80 million donation on her Twitch channel. The video of the same, titled Simp Donates $80mil to Pokimane, spread all over the internet like wildfire.

Did someone really give Pokimane $80 million donation?

Watching the original video will reveal that the video is simply a meme that was made to take a jab at Pokimane's simp army, who have often donated hefty amounts to their beloved streamer.

The original clip of Pokimane making a shocked face and running out of her room occurs when fellow streamer CallMeCarson had stolen a diary from her room. The Pokimane $80 million donation video features Bryan Cranston in his iconic role as Walter White from Breaking Bad, saying his famous words: "Say my name."

This is an obvious jab at the fact that the Pokimane Simp often donates huge amounts just to catch the streamer's attention and get her to say their name out loud. The entire incident led to many memes about this habit as well.

The Pokimane $80 million donation gave rise to many memes (Image via u/Dychab100 on Reddit)

Pokimane has previously addressed the issue of hefty donations on her stream, and has now capped the donation limit to $5 on her channel, encouraging fans to donate to smaller streamers who need it more.

The original Pokimane $80 million donation video now has over 10 million views, and naturally even caught the attention of Pokimane herself, who reacted to the video on her livestream. The streamer was left in splits when she saw the video.

As the streamer herself pointed out, the editing of the Pokimane $80 million donation video, along with the music added in the background, all combined really well, leading to the hilarious video that had the entire streaming community in splits.

The video received such a mind-blowing response that it even got its own sequel, where Walter "King of Simps" White had broken into Pokimane's house.

Looks like Walter White did not take too well to Pokimane laughing at his $80 million donation.

This article is a throwback to an incident that occurred in mid 2020.

