Pokimane explains why fans don't hesitate to donate to streamers who don't need money

Pokimane is undoubtedly one of the biggest Twitch streamers right now, and she credits a lot of her success to her fans. There is no doubt that fans play a big role in any streamer's success, since it is with their support that streamers can grow.

Fans on Twitch can show their love and support for their favorite streamers by subscribing to their channels and making donations. However, sometimes, people go to extensive lengths to show their love for a streamer. This can also come in the form of large sums of money.

Many have asked why fans are willing to donate huge sums of money to big streamers, who already earn a significant amount each month. This is indeed a valid question, as big streamers earn much of their income through subscriptions, views and other signings. So, why do people donate extravagantly to streamers who are already rich?

Twitch streamer Pokimane took the liberty of explaining the logic behind these huge donations.

Pokimane believes people donate great amounts of money to get noticed

In one of her recent streams, Pokimane took some time out to explain her understanding of why people make extreme donations to streamers who don't need that kind of money.

Pokimane spoke about her thoughts on donations to big streamers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Her understanding is that, whenever they receive big donations, the streamer's attention naturally goes to the viewer who made the donation. They read out that viewer's name, thanking them for the donation. Therefore, it might just be a way for viewers to get noticed by their favorite streamers. They don't really think about whether the streamer needs that money.

“Because people don’t go as far to think ‘how much does this person need my money?’ People donate because they want someone’s attention. And if anything, the richer someone becomes the more valuable their attention becomes.

She also said that nobody really thinks that much before every expenditure. Everybody spends some amount on things that might not seem logical.

However, as she has stated on previous occasions, she echoes the views of other popular streamers, who believe that people should donate bigger amounts to smaller streamers who have not achieved immense success yet. They are more in need of money.

In fact, Pokimane herself has donated to smaller Twitch streamers multiple times.

Pokimane's logic behind fan donations does make sense. Her belief that viewers should donate to smaller streamers instead is also valuable advice.

