Pokimane wins over the Internet after gifting her fan a full-fledged gaming PC

Pokimane recently fulfilled the wish of a long-time fan by gifting her sister a fully stacked gaming PC. A comprehensive gaming setup, especially with current prices, is extremely unaffordable. So getting a setup like this from her favorite streamer was a dream come true.
The fan recently took to Twitter to post a photo of her sister with her brand new PC setup from Pokimane. She also thanked Poki for the generous gift and the kind gesture. Clearly, this wholesome moment won over the internet as many fans and fellow streamers joined the Twitter thread to cheer on.
Internet reacts to Pokimane gifting a gaming PC to a fan
The fan wanted to play Valorant with her sister. However, Riot Games' FPS requires an entry range gaming PC. Therefore, when Pokimane gifted a high-end PC to her fan, she was absolutely ecstatic as she could now play the game with her sister after a long wait.
Not only was the fan happy, but so was her sister as she could finally play games that she had been watching her favorite streamers play. From the photo the fan shared, it appears that the gaming PC consists of an Acer monitor, Logitech G Pro X mechanical gaming keyboard, Logitech G305 mouse, and an NZXT H510 cabinet.
The internet could not get over Pokimane's sweet gesture that made the little girl so happy.
Pokimane also offers to buy peripherals for the gaming PC
After the fan posted the wholesome image on Twitter, the popular Twitch streamer offered to buy her some peripherals for her gaming PC, such as a headset.
The fan couldn't get over how generous Pokimane is and made her sister's long-time dream come true. This was exactly what the internet needed for its daily dose of wholesome content.
