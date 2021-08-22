Pokimane wins over the Internet after gifting her fan a full-fledged gaming PC

Pokimane recently fulfilled the wish of a long-time fan by gifting her sister a fully stacked gaming PC. A comprehensive gaming setup, especially with current prices, is extremely unaffordable. So getting a setup like this from her favorite streamer was a dream come true.

The fan recently took to Twitter to post a photo of her sister with her brand new PC setup from Pokimane. She also thanked Poki for the generous gift and the kind gesture. Clearly, this wholesome moment won over the internet as many fans and fellow streamers joined the Twitter thread to cheer on.

AHHH thank you @pokimanelol for getting my sister her first ever PC!!! it’s amazing and she is beyond excited to play val with me 🥺 throughout the whole process you’ve been so kind and genuine and we both love and appreciate you so much!!! 💗 #stanpoki pic.twitter.com/FrZybnOsF8 — ♡ angelique ♡ (@angeliqueey) August 17, 2021

Internet reacts to Pokimane gifting a gaming PC to a fan

The fan wanted to play Valorant with her sister. However, Riot Games' FPS requires an entry range gaming PC. Therefore, when Pokimane gifted a high-end PC to her fan, she was absolutely ecstatic as she could now play the game with her sister after a long wait.

Not only was the fan happy, but so was her sister as she could finally play games that she had been watching her favorite streamers play. From the photo the fan shared, it appears that the gaming PC consists of an Acer monitor, Logitech G Pro X mechanical gaming keyboard, Logitech G305 mouse, and an NZXT H510 cabinet.

The internet could not get over Pokimane's sweet gesture that made the little girl so happy.

Aww she looks so happy she should be pcs are hard to get — Maison (@AmazinMaison) August 17, 2021

i legit have tears in my eyes, this is so so amazing.. so happy for yall 🥺💞 — C9 meL (@mel_anji) August 17, 2021

will absolutely do so ty 🥺💗 — ♡ angelique ♡ (@angeliqueey) August 17, 2021

LMAOOO 😭❤️ — ♡ angelique ♡ (@angeliqueey) August 18, 2021

She’s genuinely an amazing person! @pokimanelol gave me my theragun which has given me the pain relief to work my long hour job. Without it I don’t know how I could handle my 50 hour a week job 🥺❤️ — Luis Sandoval (@Chinchi909) August 18, 2021

ʕ·ᴥ·ʔ Happy gaming! — NZXT (@NZXT) August 17, 2021

This is just wholesome 🥺❤️ — ItsSky ☁️ (@itssky) August 18, 2021

melts my HEART 😭 SHE’S ECSTATIC — ♡ angelique ♡ (@angeliqueey) August 17, 2021

Pokimane also offers to buy peripherals for the gaming PC

After the fan posted the wholesome image on Twitter, the popular Twitch streamer offered to buy her some peripherals for her gaming PC, such as a headset.

AHH so happy you and your sister can play valo together now 🥺❤️ she looks so happyyy ❤️ let me know if she needs help with peripherals too like a mouse or headset — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 17, 2021

The fan couldn't get over how generous Pokimane is and made her sister's long-time dream come true. This was exactly what the internet needed for its daily dose of wholesome content.

Edited by Srijan Sen