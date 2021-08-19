"I give up": Fans try to cheer Pokimane after heart-breaking Twitter post

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane has become the latest victim of a rigid streaming schedule and the struggle between personal life and creating content. Many streamers before her, including the likes of xQc, have expressed how their streaming routine has exhausted them.

Pokimane has always been a cheerful personality, and her on-stream persona is quite similar to how she is behind the camera. But even the most cheerful minds can often get off track, given the chain of unfortunate events.

Twitch's favorite female streamer recently informed fans that she is going through something similar. In one of her recent tweets, Pokimane mentioned that she had had a week of 'constant disappointments,' and rather than maintaining an optimistic vision, she has chosen to 'give up.'

this has been a week of constant disappointments, and as someone who prides themself on being perpetually optimistic, i must admit: i give up. — imane 👑💜 (@imane) August 19, 2021

Twitter supports Pokimane during her tough times

Soon after Pokimane's tweet, support from all over the internet started pouring in to cheer her up. The streamer, who had dedicated countless hours to cheering her fans up and making them laugh, needed similar love, and her fans did not hold back.

While her close friends may have given her personal support, fellow Twitch streamer Adept also replied to Poki's tweet, and had a few motivating words to say. She has personal experience as she, too, has been going through something similar.

yessssssssir 😤 — imane 👑💜 (@imane) August 19, 2021

Pokimane's loyal fans also had many words of motivation, encouragement, and support for their favorite streamer. While many suggested she should take some time off, others pulled up clips of Pokimane giving wholesome advice to fans. They used the clips to cheer the streamer up.

listen to this, me to you: pic.twitter.com/REupwCXhfm — Coyleasha☀️🌱 82 days (@coyelizabeth5) August 19, 2021

Keep your head up! pic.twitter.com/mzoC5gt8LV — Poki Bruh ඞ (@PokiBruh) August 19, 2021

you got this. ❤️❤️❤️🥺 keep hanging in there — quinnleaf (@quinnleaf) August 19, 2021

Never ever give up, I suffer from Clinical Depression, chronic Anxiety and I have tried to kill myself three times, I lost my dog to two cancers a month ago. I feel hopeless, got no friends, but I push on. You have such amazing fans and friends you'll be okay <3 — Kaidalen 🇺🇾 🇦🇺 🇮🇹 (@Kaidalen) August 19, 2021

the lows are just as important as the highs. get some rest!!! — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) August 19, 2021

My bird passed away this week so same here — Shiden (@0_0Zero_Gravity) August 19, 2021

Pokimane thanks her fans for all the support

Getting thousands of messages and replies within a few hours certainly gave a ray of hope to Pokimane. Knowing that there are so many people who will support her in her happiness and tough times certainly made her feel a little better.

appreciate the kind words, friends!! ❤️ i’ll be okay, i just need to re-prioritize my life and figure some things out. i’ll do my best, just like i’d want u all to in tough times as well 😊 — imane 👑💜 (@imane) August 19, 2021

Soon after reading all the replies to her tweet, instead of 'i give up,' Pokimane changed her mantra to 'i'll do my best,' and her fans could not be happier.

Also read: Pokimane: 5 times the Twitch streamer was shipped with others

Edited by Srijan Sen