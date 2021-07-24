Pokimane: 5 times the Twitch streamer was shipped with others

Pokimane is the perfect definition of an internet heartthrob. In fact, even her army of fans is called 'Simps'. However, it's not just millions of fans who would want a chance to date the Twitch queen, but many of her colleagues too.

Unfortunately, Pokimane prefers keeping her dating life a big secret. She has, on many occasions, asked her fans to keep their prying eyes away from personal life. However, this hasn't stopped her army of simps from shipping her with fellow male streamers.

Pokimane has collaborated with a number of streamers on Twitch, some of whom have made frequent appearances on her channel. Naturally, this led to internet sleuths spreading rumors that Poki has been dating them. Let us take a look at 5 of the most popular Pokimane ships.

Most popular Twitch streamers Pokimane has been shipped with

#1 Mizkif

Pokimane and Mizkif have done countless streams together, and their fans love their frenemy chemistry. However, this hasn't stopped fans from shipping them together. In fact, after the duo decided to resolve the differences between them and have been closer than ever, giving fans more reason to picture them as a couple.

#2 Corpse Husband

Even with his face being the biggest mystery on the internet, Corpse Husband has managed to gain millions of followers in a short span of time. A massive credit for his rise in popularity goes to his Among Us streams with fellow streamers that also included Pokimane.

The chemistry between Corpse Husband and Pokimane was undeniably there, and fans would eagerly wait for discussion time just to hear the duo argue or defend each other.

#3 Sykkuno

Another popular ship that came as a result of her Among Us streams was Sykkuno. It is only fair to pair up the 'Simp Queen' with another internet heartthrob who has female fans across the world.

Similar to Corpse, Pokimane has had a lot of adorable moments on stream with Sykkuno, and it has certainly led to fans assuming that the two are or should be together. Therefore, "Is Pokimane dating Sykkuno?" is an extremely popular query on Google.

#4 xQc

Another love-hate relationship that Pokimane has is with the popular French-Canadian Twitch streamer xQc. The two have constantly criticized each other on stream and even called each other out on various occasions.

However, this hasn't stopped fans from shipping them together, even though xQc already has a girlfriend.

#5 Myth

Back in her Fortnite days, Pokimane often played duos with TSM Myth. Both streamers were absolute fan favorites to the point that fans started spreading rumors that they were dating.

Unfortunately, even the most popular Pokimane ship turned out to be a bummer. As soon as Poki stopped playing Fortnite, Myth's appearance on her channel slowly diminished.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul