xQc: 5 reasons why the French-Canadian Twitch streamer is dominating the Internet

Félix "xQc" Lengyel is unarguably the biggest streamer on Twitch right now. Regardless of his controversial nature, the French-Canadian streamer continues to dominate the internet with his interesting and hilarious content, which fans love to watch.

xQc's origin in gaming dates back to his competitive Overwatch days, but he soon transitioned into the variety streamer we all know and love today. He has streamed almost every popular game, ranging from Fall Guys and Among Us to Rust and GTA RP.

Those who don't watch xQc often wonder why the French-Canadian streamer is so famous. The answer is extremely simple, and this article will show.

Why is xQc so famous on Twitch?

#1 Content variety

One of the biggest reasons behind the popularity of xQc is the variety of content he can stream. His streams are more about entertainment than gaming skills. Therefore, players don't have to worry about getting bored watching the same Warzone or Fortnite streams every day.

EVERYTHING IS IN DISARAY, I CAN GO LIVE BUT I DON'T WANT TO STREAM UNTIL I CAN MAKE "GOOD" STREAMS AGAIN. GONNA NEED A LITTLE MORE TIME. UNPREDICTABLES KEEP STACKING UP. SORRY — xQc (@xQc) July 13, 2021

#2 Controversies

With his content variety, xQc also attracts a variety of controversy. Whether it is a Twitch ban for stream sniping, Rust drama, metagaming in GTA RP or calling out other streamers, drama follows the French-Canadian Twitch streamer wherever he goes.

#3 Competitive nature

Even in relaxing games like Among Us, xQc always has a point to prove. While others troll each other, he plays to win, and this only increases the entertainment value of his streams.

#4 Rage

Rage and toxicity might no longer be the Twitch meta as streamers are subtly shifting to family-friendly content - but xQc doesn't care about that. No matter what game he is playing, the streamer always ends up raging if things go sideways, and his fans love to watch him get worked up.

#5 Audience

Most importantly, xQc wouldn't be as popular if it weren't for his loyal fan base supporting him through thick and thin. Regardless of any controversy he finds himself surrounded by, xQc always has an army of fans vouching for him.

Also read: The Internet reacts to xQc announcing his break from livestreaming

Edited by Sabine Algur