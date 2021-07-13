The Internet reacts to xQc announcing his break from livestreaming

French-Canadian variety Twitch streamer, xQc, surprised his fans when he announced a break from streaming. The popular streamer amassed a large fanbase in the last few months alone, constantly being at the top of the streaming industry.

xQc reigned over Twitch with the highest average live viewers and active subscriber count. Naturally, the news about him taking a break from streaming comes as a huge disappointment to his fans.

The streamer wishes to focus more on making quality content rather than repetitive content – something his fans have started disliking over time. Therefore, xQc thought it best to take some time off to improve.

EVERYTHING IS IN DISARAY, I CAN GO LIVE BUT I DON'T WANT TO STREAM UNTIL I CAN MAKE "GOOD" STREAMS AGAIN. GONNA NEED A LITTLE MORE TIME. UNPREDICTABLES KEEP STACKING UP. SORRY — xQc (@xQc) July 13, 2021

Internet has mixed reactions to xQc taking a break from streaming

xQc undisputably has an extremely loyal fanbase, which has supported him through thick and thin. Therefore, his decision to take a time out from streaming was met with support from most of his fans. They didn't mind him dropping such an unexpected and unfortunate piece of news on them.

Fans let the streamer know that they are eagerly waiting for him to return to streaming. Meanwhile, they will continue to motivate him to do what he does best.

No pressure man. Take as much time off as you need and sort things out with you before worrying about us. We'll be here when you're ready ❤️ — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) July 13, 2021

Yo all good king 👑 take your time comeback better then before pic.twitter.com/kKJ6xNAAEj — kevin (@itskev3435) July 13, 2021

Take your time, no need to be in a rush 👍 pic.twitter.com/kqwplWMcpQ — FreeformFob (@FreeformFob) July 13, 2021

On the other hand, many fans also feel the streamer doesn't need a break, since they are already enjoying his content.

but all ur streams r good :(( — eriii (@qtbunn) July 13, 2021

u could be in just chatting all day, and it would be “good”😔but take all the time u need pvc pic.twitter.com/zz47iwMLGo — ᗢ BUCKY ᱬ (@buckypancake) July 13, 2021

Controversial streamer, Adin Ross, also replied to xQc's tweet, remarking that gaming is dull and those who stream games are no longer fun to watch.

I feel u. Gaming is dry asf — adin (@adinross) July 13, 2021

A few disgruntled fans also took the opportunity to call xQc out for his content. They even threatened to unfollow the streamer if he didn't return with better material. While these threats are meaningless to the popular streamer, they do reveal that his streams were recently becoming stale.

do variety or i’ma stop watching — Sly :) (@HellishSly) July 13, 2021

ain't gonna lie lately the streams were total dogshit, hard spamming gta rp, looping the same streams over and over the past few months, and going on fucking scamming bet streams. As much as i hate the " it was better before " it WAS better before tho. — Daedalius (@Lefatanamain) July 13, 2021

stop streaming shitty gta rp. its not good content — SgaIsMyBae⚡ (@SgaIsMyBae) July 13, 2021

Unfortunately, xQc hasn't disclosed how long of a break he plans to take. His absence will certainly leave a gap in the streaming industry.

