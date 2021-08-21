What is AAVE? Twitter wants Pokimane 'gone' after she allegedly mocks the black communtiy

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane slipping up and using the 'n-word' is still fresh in a lot of fans' memories. Therefore, when the streamer recently misappropriated black culture in a stream title, the community was really uncomfortable.
Pokimane titled one of her recent streams 'on god frfr? it's bussin bussin in here' and according to many fans, this was a highly incorrect use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) or 'black slang language,' which Poki should have avoided if she doesn't understand the meaning of the phrase.
As a result of her latest slip-up, the internet wants Pokimane canceled for her 'insensitive' use of AAVE, especially after she has a history of using such slang in her streams previously, something she had to apologize for.
What is AAVE and is Pokimane getting canceled on Twitch for using it?
For the uninitiated, African American Vernacular English (AAVE) is a designation used by linguists to describe a North American dialect of English used by some Black people. It is usually spoken by urban communities but it has recently been popularized on the internet by African-American youth.
While Poki does have a Moroccan descent, fans believe it isn't enough for her to appropriate black culture. People previously thought Pokimane's apology after using the 'n-word' was genuine and, therefore, chose to forgive her for her mistake. However, many fans have pointed out that the popular Twitch streamer continues to use AAVE freely even if she is making many of her fans uncomfortable.
In fact, after the recent incident, many Twitch viewers confessed that they even stopped watching Pokimane after her constant use of AAVE.
At this point, the question is whether Pokimane is using this kind of language intentionally and ironically to mock the black community, or is she just ignorant of how she sounds using AAVE.
The community largely believes that Pokimane was wrong to use AAVE and certainly needs to apologize for the same. However, there are still some who side with the popular Twitch streamer and feel that she doesn't deserve to be canceled for what she did.
