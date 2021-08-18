Pokimane called out for lying about “dating fans” to boost donation and “simp culture”

Imane “Pokimane” Anys, one of the most famous content creators right now, recently claimed that she might be open to dating a fan.

The streamer’s relationship status is always under close scrutiny from her fans. Pokimane has managed to keep her private life separate from work quite spectacularly. During her infamous August 2020 apology, the streamer expressed her desire to keep the two aspects of her life separate.

Regardless, Pokimane was told by a fan during a “Just chatting” stream that Twitch streamers should not date fans. She laughed off the idea before eventually claiming that she would be open to dating anyone depending upon the situation.

The streamer was criticized by YouTuber Optimus who claimed that Pokimane's statements were simply meant to garner more attention and donations.

Pokimane gets criticized after claiming that she will be open to dating a fan

Following Pokimane's stream, YouTuber Optimus reckoned that she was lying about the situation and would never willingly date a Twitch fan.

It must also be noted that the streamer didn't explicitly express any desire to date a fan. Instead, she claimed that it depends upon the situation and how she was approached.

As an example, Pokimane claimed that she will never respond to someone who wants to “suck the crust off her toenails and digest it for the rest of my life.”

“Honestly, sometimes it works out, and a lot of the time it doesn’t. I don’t think it has as much to do with not dating your fans as it does with the person not knowing them. It comes down to the two people and the way that someone reaches out to you.”

Moreover, she suggested that being a fan won't affect her decision if she likes the person in question:

“If you happen to meet someone who knows who you are, likes what you do, and you get along, and they don’t only like you because of your clout, that’s a little bit different. It depends on the situation. And ultimately, it depends on the people.”

Regardless, YouTuber Optimus claimed that Pokimane merely makes such statements to keep her viewers interested and hopeful.

The YouTuber was of the opinion that she was merely looking to boost her donations and viewers, and did not mean what she said.

Finally, as Pokimane herself claimed in March 2021, she is single for the time being. Her relationship status was also confirmed by her cousin sister “Sou” who appeared during a May 2021 stream.

