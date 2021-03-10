"Single btw": Pokimane sends fans into frenzy after revealing she doesn't have a boyfriend

The long-standing rumors surrounding Imane "Pokimane" Anys' mystery boyfriend seem to have finally been put to rest, with the 24-year old recently stating that she is single.

Pokimane took to Twitter to update fans about her relationship status:

single btw — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 9, 2021

For a while, netizens assumed that Pokimane has a mystery boyfriend, much to the chagrin of her army of fans, allegedly mostly consisting of simps.

The popular Twitch streamer was also quick to clarify that she isn't looking for anyone currently. She was just tired of being asked the same question over and over again:

not looking ❤️ just tired of seeing the same question/assumption over n over lol — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 9, 2021

However, the damage seems to have been done, with her tweet opening the floodgates to a barrage of "boyfriend requests" from scores of simp fans.

From listing their respective credentials to hoping to sweep her off her feet in the comments section, Twitter soon ended up catching a severe bout of "simp fever."

Twitter reacts as Pokimane puts boyfriend rumors to rest

In July 2020, YouTuber Calvin Lee "LeafyIsHere" Vail created a massive stir online after dropping a major bombshell by revealing that Pokimane allegedly has a boyfriend.

This revelation soon spread like wildfire and incited chaos among her army of simp fans, who appeared distraught at the very idea that their ideal gamer girl could possibly have a boyfriend.

However, they were recently sent into raptures upon seeing Pokimane's latest "single" tweet, as they pounced upon the opportunity to throw their hat into the ring regarding possibly being her boyfriend.

Here are some of the reactions online, which ranged from the hilarious to the downright bizarre:

tier 3 mf’s looking at this pic.twitter.com/DkTg5Tamvc — rupert (@Rupertifyy) March 9, 2021

Here. This is for everyone in the replies. You can only use it once so be wise pic.twitter.com/Vz03ExxZdi — Mystic (@PrimeMystik) March 9, 2021

I have lots of money date me pic.twitter.com/yaSDHe9P1H — Jæke⚡® (@jake2simple) March 9, 2021

Mf’s who look like this in the replies: “let me change that bby gorl” pic.twitter.com/w5TWyzxgmN — pepe (@a65677141) March 9, 2021

So much I like anime and I treat all girls like queen I’ll give you everything. I’ll become the perfect guy here have my credit card pls babe am ready come for me pic.twitter.com/2gSU9aiVUI — quotient (@JoeQuotient) March 9, 2021

Hi Poki pls notice me I made this shirt also would you consider going on a date with me it would be a dream come true

Love you, Rhys Xxx pic.twitter.com/tVPCscoGaS — Rhys Graham Huxtable (@RhysGHux) March 9, 2021

Is this what lonely people tell themselves to feel better? — Viol2t For #OWL2021 MVP (@sfglitch) March 9, 2021

Absolute pandemonium on the TL pic.twitter.com/17X9tp9umq — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) March 9, 2021

Hey my names Huzzy, I’m 21 and an aspiring streamer. I come from a middle class background and have a first class degree in accounting. Please consider messaging me in dms. You won’t be disappointed. I have drip pic.twitter.com/g26MJr6kYb — Huzzy (@huzzy_) March 9, 2021

I’ll break up with my boyfriend for you Poki. Just say the word and I’m yours💁🏼‍♀️



(No one snitch) — Electra (@Electra) March 9, 2021

hey we can look like this lol pic.twitter.com/IhrDKQOUoM — Ajahn (@HappyLovePile) March 9, 2021

اه بس يا قلبي 😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/6TJSwbt1zm — albert (@AlbertsStuff) March 9, 2021

pokimane please im single too lets go on a date i will buy you arab lahma and a lot of shawerma we can play among us before bed wait no not bed thats too far im sorry maybe later in the relationship not that early im sorry imane please forgive me — Joubinour™ (@Joubinour) March 9, 2021

SPONGEBOB FACT: What a coincidence! Patchy is single too Pokimane!! He’d be happy to game with you, his favorite is The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie video game!! pic.twitter.com/yJviDujBER — SpongeBob Facts! (@spongbob_facts) March 10, 2021

Pokimane after telling everyone she’s single pic.twitter.com/bLaHTP4CY4 — 🖤Susie The Idiot💜 (@SusieTheIdiot) March 9, 2021

pokimane 39 month subs rn: pic.twitter.com/YucSt0HkoV — Foon (@xFoon) March 9, 2021

Let me chnage that — maz (@lyouzsusd) March 9, 2021

From her subscription taking a hit to her evasive responses, the seemingly endless boyfriend saga raged online since Leafy's "revelations."

The rumors received another shot in the arm in November when she accidentally forgot to mute an audio of herself speaking to her alleged boyfriend, which surfaced online.

In December, the internet sensation addressed the swirling rumors of Cameron "Fitz" McKay allegedly being her boyfriend in the aftermath of Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan's revelatory Google documents.

Since then, the boyfriend rumors have persisted, with Pokimane even receiving a boyfriend application on stream recently.

Based on the recent reactions, it appears that her single status has now alerted a horde of simp fans, who continue to storm her DMs and harbor hopes of being able to date Pokimane someday.