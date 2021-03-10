"Single btw": Pokimane sends fans into frenzy after revealing she doesn't have a boyfriend

The long-standing rumors surrounding Imane "Pokimane" Anys' mystery boyfriend seem to have finally been put to rest, with the 24-year old recently stating that she is single.
Pokimane took to Twitter to update fans about her relationship status:
For a while, netizens assumed that Pokimane has a mystery boyfriend, much to the chagrin of her army of fans, allegedly mostly consisting of simps.
The popular Twitch streamer was also quick to clarify that she isn't looking for anyone currently. She was just tired of being asked the same question over and over again:
However, the damage seems to have been done, with her tweet opening the floodgates to a barrage of "boyfriend requests" from scores of simp fans.
From listing their respective credentials to hoping to sweep her off her feet in the comments section, Twitter soon ended up catching a severe bout of "simp fever."
Twitter reacts as Pokimane puts boyfriend rumors to rest
In July 2020, YouTuber Calvin Lee "LeafyIsHere" Vail created a massive stir online after dropping a major bombshell by revealing that Pokimane allegedly has a boyfriend.
This revelation soon spread like wildfire and incited chaos among her army of simp fans, who appeared distraught at the very idea that their ideal gamer girl could possibly have a boyfriend.
However, they were recently sent into raptures upon seeing Pokimane's latest "single" tweet, as they pounced upon the opportunity to throw their hat into the ring regarding possibly being her boyfriend.
Here are some of the reactions online, which ranged from the hilarious to the downright bizarre:
From her subscription taking a hit to her evasive responses, the seemingly endless boyfriend saga raged online since Leafy's "revelations."
The rumors received another shot in the arm in November when she accidentally forgot to mute an audio of herself speaking to her alleged boyfriend, which surfaced online.
In December, the internet sensation addressed the swirling rumors of Cameron "Fitz" McKay allegedly being her boyfriend in the aftermath of Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan's revelatory Google documents.
Since then, the boyfriend rumors have persisted, with Pokimane even receiving a boyfriend application on stream recently.
Based on the recent reactions, it appears that her single status has now alerted a horde of simp fans, who continue to storm her DMs and harbor hopes of being able to date Pokimane someday.