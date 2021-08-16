Pokimane finally reveals how she feels about dating fans from Twitch

Imane Pokimane Anys's relationship status has been the talk of the town for a while now. Interestingly, in one of her recent streams, the Canadian streamer revealed how she would be open to dating a fan, which has sent her ardent followers into a state of frenzy.

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. The internet's obsession with her dating life has perturbed her, so it's not surprising that she chooses not to talk about it openly.

The last time the Canadian streamer gave an insight into her private life was in March this year when she tweeted "single btw," which was enough to break the internet.

Pokimane weighed in on whether streamers should get involved with their fans, admitting that she would be open to the idea, but that it "depends on the situation."

Pokimane reveals how she wouldn't mind dating a fan

The Canadian streamer revealed how the dynamic between the streamer and the fan doesn't matter as long as they share good chemistry. Pokimane has a tremendous fan following, so it's safe to assume that scores of them want to get to know her better.

This is what she said on the subject:

“Honestly, sometimes it works out, and a lot of the time it doesn’t. I don’t think it has as much to do with not dating your fans as it does with the person not knowing them. It comes down to the two people and the way that someone reaches out to you.”

She concluded by revealing that as long as she gets along with someone and there's mutual respect, she wouldn't mind dating a fan. "It depends on the situation. And ultimately, it depends on the people," she said before changing the topic.

It's not uncommon for streamers to date their fans. Even though Pokimane doesn't mind the idea, it remains to be seen if she goes down the same road as Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg and his wife, Marzia.

Be that as it may, Pokimane's statement's might make a distant dream come true for a fan. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Gautham Balaji