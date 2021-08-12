Pokimane hints at taking a break from streaming 

Imane Pokimane Anys might be one of the most popular streamers in the world right now. However, in one of her latest streams, she discussed the difficulties of streaming daily.

Pokimane's numbers have grown exponentially since she started streaming Among Us with 'Amigops' last year. To reward her honest patrons, the Canadian streamer has been putting in countless hours to make her streams more interesting.

Pokimane is part of OfflineTV and can be seen streaming with her friends, including Disguised Toast. 25-year-old Pokimane recently added Valorant to her roster of titles. Fans can see her grinding at the game every now and then.

Sadly, Pokimane revealed that being a daily streamer involves a lot of work and insinuated that she might take a break from streaming to avoid burnout.

Pokimane describes the lifestyle of a daily streamer

During her recent stream, she spoke about her days off. Pokimane stated that the current lifestyle of streamers forces them to put in more hours for better returns. According to her, this makes life tougher for streamers and takes away the fun of streaming.

“Even though I had such a great day off, there is always a little bit of that sentiment of like, should I stream? Okay, well, I’m playing games off-stream, should I stream that?”

Pokimane also pointed out how the current streaming lifestyle is unhealthy. She stated that streaming for 20 hours every day might be good for a channel. But it is extremely exhausting for the human streamers who are producing the content. Moreover, these streamers are expected to keep diversifying their content to stay ahead of the competition.

The Canadian streamer highlighted that viewership numbers aren't the only criteria in her life. Pokimane concluded by saying:

“It is just so hard to properly enjoy your time off without thinking that you should or could be doing more. Especially with streaming, it’s the one thing where there are just about never diminishing returns.”

From the looks of it, Pokimane might be taking a break soon. Over the course of the year, several streamers have taken a hiatus from streaming to focus on their mental health.

Even though she hasn't confirmed it yet, a break might help Pokimane stay fresh and relatively unburdened.

