“She is an anomaly”: Valkyrae reacts to Twitch viewer's question about Pokimane

During a recent live stream, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter revealed how she feels about Imane “Pokimane” Anys.

The two female streamers used to live together until recently and often feature on each others’ social media. During a recent stream, a fan asked Valkyrae what she thought about Pokimane.

In response, Valkyrae revealed that she loves Pokimane, and that she is lucky to call her a good friend. Pokimane, often considered to be one of the “original” female streamers to have paved the way for other women in the industry, received some glowing compliments from her fellow content creator and friend Valkyrae.

Pokimane receives heartwarming compliments from Valkyrae during live stream

From around June 2020 to May 2021, Valkyrae and Pokimane were housemates, and lived along with other female creators, ChocoBars and Starsmitten. Valkyrae had moved into the house after moving out of the 100 Thieves house in Los Angeles - although she is still employed as a content creator with the organization.

The four decided to go their separate ways when the lease expired as Valkyrae revealed her plans to live alone. She also said that the house address had been leaked on the internet and, therefore, moving out was her best option in any scenario. Regardless, Valkyrae has obviously created a great bond with Pokimane, and is often found complimenting her on social media.

This was, however, the first time that Valkyrae spoke at length about Pokimane:

“I love her with my whole heart and soul. I think that she is incredibly well-spoken, and is a pioneer in the gaming industry and in this space. I think she is incredibly smart, incredibly beautiful, a businesswoman, talented queen. I think she has an even higher work ethic than I do and I have a pretty high work ethic. I love her, and am honored to have lived with her for a year, and am honored to call her a good friend. I love her. She is an anomaly.”

Valkyrae went on to talk about some other friends, stating that she is blessed to have such good people in her life. The streamer also said that, like Pokimane, her sister is also a Taurus:

“My sister is also a Taurus, and when I think of Poki I think of her as a little sister. I love her.”

Valkyrae again talked about her friends and said that she is lucky to have some “insane” friends.

Happiest birf to ma roomie, ma Queen, ma inspiration, ma love and most importantly ma friend. Have the best day @pokimanelol you are loved❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 14, 2021

Just did a live panel for the first time! Spoke to a business audience alongside Poki and Fuslie hosted by our agent Hana on the topic of streaming and I just want to say I love these ladies sm 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/8MKPSg6Ss9 — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) June 27, 2019

Her sisterhood with Pokimane is obvious to the community. However, this was the first time that she spoke at such length about her relationship with Pokimane.

