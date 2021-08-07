xQc explains why female streamers cannot rank higher than men in gaming and streaming sphere

During a recent live stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel explained at length why female streamers are not as popular as male streamers, and why more men stream on Twitch than women.
xQc has been in the news recently due to his breakup with long-term roommate Sam “Adeptthebest.” Regardless, during a recent “Just chatting” stream, the streamer spoke about the reason there are generally no women among the “top-10” Twitch streamers.
He claimed that men tend to stream for a lot longer than women. xQc said that women gamers are bound to stream less, and as a result be less successful on Twitch because they get a lot of backlash for merely “existing.”
xQc explains why he thinks there are never any women among top Twitch creators
xQc seemed genuinely passionate about the situation and claimed that women have no choice but to stream for less hours than men. According to xQc, this is because streaming and gaming have been male-dominant spheres:
“Even if there was a big difference, or difference at all, in the amount of time men and women put into streaming, it can be explained very simply. It’s a male-dominant sphere and has been for the longest of time, gaming and streaming, right?”
Popular female streamers and internet personalities have often complained about misogyny, stalkers and backlash. Streamers like Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lily “Lilypichu” Ki, Rumay “Hafu” Wang and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter have often talked about these issues. Pokimane in particular used to receive a lot of hatred until last year.
Regardless, the situation is slowly changing, with gamers such as Hafu and Pokimane often complimented for being at the forefront of the change. Regardless, xQc summed up the situation briefly:
“A lot of women get a lot of hatred, misogyny and backlash just for going live and existing. Everybody knows this!”
The streamer seemed genuinely angry about the overall situation and passionately explained why female Twitch streamers generally don’t break into the top-10 most subscribed list. Regardless, it is heart-warming to see one of the most popular male streamers speak about the situation, with the overall gaming industry having come under a lot of scrutiny in recent years.
Apart from streaming, the problem seems to be prevalent in the overall gaming industry as well. Recently, Activision Blizzard saw a change in leadership after a lawsuit was filed by the State of California alleging discrimination, harassment and a company-wide “frat-boy” culture. The lawsuit came after an investigation lasting for at least two years, with the company recently promising to bring about widespread change.