xQc explains why female streamers cannot rank higher than men in gaming and streaming sphere

During a recent live stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel explained at length why female streamers are not as popular as male streamers, and why more men stream on Twitch than women.

xQc has been in the news recently due to his breakup with long-term roommate Sam “Adeptthebest.” Regardless, during a recent “Just chatting” stream, the streamer spoke about the reason there are generally no women among the “top-10” Twitch streamers.

He claimed that men tend to stream for a lot longer than women. xQc said that women gamers are bound to stream less, and as a result be less successful on Twitch because they get a lot of backlash for merely “existing.”

I always tell you guys how I feel and what's happening, it's important to get stuff off my chest so I can focus. Me and Sammy are apart. Please make an effort not to speculate and prod for answers. Most importantly, do not harass @adeptthebest , she will always have my respect. — xQc (@xQc) August 7, 2021

My original tweet was an attempt to salvage any privacy I possibly could during a personal situation because regardless of how much has played out on stream/ in public, no one actually has the full context to any of it besides me and felix. — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

xQc explains why he thinks there are never any women among top Twitch creators

xQc seemed genuinely passionate about the situation and claimed that women have no choice but to stream for less hours than men. According to xQc, this is because streaming and gaming have been male-dominant spheres:

“Even if there was a big difference, or difference at all, in the amount of time men and women put into streaming, it can be explained very simply. It’s a male-dominant sphere and has been for the longest of time, gaming and streaming, right?”

Popular female streamers and internet personalities have often complained about misogyny, stalkers and backlash. Streamers like Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lily “Lilypichu” Ki, Rumay “Hafu” Wang and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter have often talked about these issues. Pokimane in particular used to receive a lot of hatred until last year.

it sucks because i can understand why, guys have an easier time relating to guys, and girls to girls, so if a community is male-dominated, there’s bound to be biases.



but, i hope that in this day & age, we can learn to be both fair and empathetic with others regardless of this. — imane 👑💜 (@imane) July 20, 2020

it’s obviously a generalization of what usually happens in majority male industries. not tryna be like “eff all men”, i’m just stating what i’ve generally observed being in this scene for 7 years. — imane 👑💜 (@imane) July 20, 2020

ty brooke <3 it was a long time ago and things are changing for the better as a whole!



the misogynistic mentality hasn't completely gone away just yet — Hafu (@itshafu) July 28, 2021

it boggles my mind that was ever allowed but it also makes me really grateful that you stuck around and were so successful. thank you for making gaming a better space for so many other women ❤️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 28, 2021

Happiest birf to ma roomie, ma Queen, ma inspiration, ma love and most importantly ma friend. Have the best day @pokimanelol you are loved❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 14, 2021

Regardless, the situation is slowly changing, with gamers such as Hafu and Pokimane often complimented for being at the forefront of the change. Regardless, xQc summed up the situation briefly:

“A lot of women get a lot of hatred, misogyny and backlash just for going live and existing. Everybody knows this!”

The streamer seemed genuinely angry about the overall situation and passionately explained why female Twitch streamers generally don’t break into the top-10 most subscribed list. Regardless, it is heart-warming to see one of the most popular male streamers speak about the situation, with the overall gaming industry having come under a lot of scrutiny in recent years.

New leadership at Blizzard.



📝 https://t.co/536WzIJLJv — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) August 3, 2021

Apart from streaming, the problem seems to be prevalent in the overall gaming industry as well. Recently, Activision Blizzard saw a change in leadership after a lawsuit was filed by the State of California alleging discrimination, harassment and a company-wide “frat-boy” culture. The lawsuit came after an investigation lasting for at least two years, with the company recently promising to bring about widespread change.

