"Gonna r*pe Hafu at Regionals": Pokimane, QuarterJade and others react to bizzare incident from Blizzcon 2008

Rumay “Hafu” Wang revealed on Twitter recently that a team called “Gonna r*pe Hafu at Regionals” had qualified for the Blizzcon 2008 Regionals.

Hafu is a former eSports professional for the games World of Warcraft and Hearthstone. She started her professional career as a World of Warcraft gamer after the PvP arena mode was released back in 2007.

Regardless, Hafu revealed that she participated in the 3x3 World of Warcraft tournament held at BlizzCon 2008. The streamer shed light on potential difficulties that women can face in the gaming industry and claimed that the team with the inappropriate name qualified for the Regionals as well.

Hafu, who is now 30 years old, said that she had to go through the ordeal as a 17-year old teenager. A host of content creators including Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter reacted to the post and thanked Hafu for paving the way for other women to enter the industry.

How was there not a massive uproar about this happening? I never even heard of this. This is beyond not ok. The fact that they didn't even enforce the absolute bare minimum in making them namechange blows my mind. They should have been disqualified completely for that behavior. — salvador montgomery (@salvmon) July 28, 2021

Hafu reveals bizarre Blizzcon 2008 incident, notable content creators react

It is quite a bizarre phenomenon for a 17-year-old gamer to go to one of her first tournaments and be subjected to such an insult. Hafu has been active on YouTube since May 2015 and on Twitch since November 2016.

She has participated in various World of Warcraft and Hearthstone tournaments over the years and finished 4th in the first and the second edition of the “Lord of the Arena” Hearthstone tournament.

Although Hafu only became active on YouTube around 2015, she has been actively participating in eSports tournaments since 2008. She also had a short stint playing Bloodline Champions professionally and has represented Cloud9 and G2 esports organization in the past.

Hafu previously claimed during a live stream that she was discouraged from continuing as an esports professional because of the incident at Blizzcon 2008.

disgusting and vile. I'm so sorry you went through that.. hope they got the karma they deserve — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) July 29, 2021

it boggles my mind that was ever allowed but it also makes me really grateful that you stuck around and were so successful. thank you for making gaming a better space for so many other women ❤️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 28, 2021

i’m so incredibly happy to be making the gaming space a better place right by your side :’) I am hopeful for the future as well 🤍 — QuarterJade (@QuarterJade) July 29, 2021

ty brooke <3 it was a long time ago and things are changing for the better as a whole!



the misogynistic mentality hasn't completely gone away just yet — Hafu (@itshafu) July 28, 2021

w t f — ⊹ celine (@starsmitten_) July 28, 2021

Yeah I just remember the horrid comments on MMOchamp after your team won the whole thing. Was wild honestly.



There's a strange duality in the gaming scene; tons of dudes who celebrate that women are taking space in esports, but then turn around & run a "nice guy" creepy routine. — Noxious (@coL_noxious) July 28, 2021

.... absolutely disgusting. i'm so sorry you ever had to go through that hafu :(( — leslie (@fuslie) July 29, 2021

As can be seen, a range of content creators complimented Hafu and stated that she had helped pave the way for other women in the gaming industry. The specific Regionals took place around September/October of 2008.

Hafu claimed that she was told “it was just a joke” when she protested against the team’s name. Most content creators congratulated her for being able to recover from such an experience and thought that the incident was disgusting.

What the fuck that’s horrible. I’m sorry you had to deal with that Hafu — Hannah (@bnans) July 29, 2021

Unbelievable, I’m so sorry you had to deal with this bullshit — Peter Park (@peterparkTV) July 29, 2021

Absolutely disgusting. Keep killing it Hafu, you're an inspiration to so many including myself <3 — gloom (@GloomyKassie) July 28, 2021

This pisses me off reading it. I can’t believe you had to go through that. 😡😡😡 — dk (@dakotaz) July 28, 2021

The harassment and abuse you and so many others in gaming have had to fight past from day 1 and endure for years and years and years is absolutely disgusting reprehensible bullshit. — Joedat (@Voyboy) July 28, 2021

Jesus, I'm sorry that this ever happened to you. That kind of stuff never has or will be "funny" — Scott Smajor (@Smajor1995) July 28, 2021

Honestly ashamed I didn't know / do more back then to prevent this kind of shit from happening.



So disgusting. Sorry you had to deal with this. — Isaac CB (@AzaelOfficial) July 28, 2021

Every time I hear this story, it still makes me just as upset as the first time. Just awful. — Frodan (@Frodan) July 28, 2021

This is abhorrent and unforgiveable. As many others have said already, I'm so glad you are still in the gaming space and kicking ass every day. Thank you. — Anne Munition (@AnneMunition) July 29, 2021

Regardless, this is not the first time that Hafu has spoken out against toxic behavior against women in the gaming industry. During previous streams, she has made the following comments about the overall toxicity that women have to deal with:

“When you have a tournament and there’s just one girl in a sea of guys, the Twitch chat is disgusting. When you have 70,000 people watching a stream, and all you see is terrible things being said about you, it's kind of like, why am I competing? [Viewers] know to press where it hurts, right? And when you kind of show where it hurts, people will just keep pressing.”

Most female content creators also agreed that the situation was a lot better nowadays, something more experienced streamers such as Hafu helped in achieving.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul