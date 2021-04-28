Hafu explains why she and Disguised Toast might quit Among Us

In a recent live stream, Rumay “Hafu” Wang explained why she and fellow streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang are planning to quit playing Among Us.

Only recently, Disguised Toast announced that he is no longer “excited” by Among Us. The streamer has said that he will be slowing down his Among Us content for the time being.

During the live stream, Hafu said she has similar feelings about the game, and only likes the “social aspect.” A number of popular streamers regularly play Among Us with the likes of Hafu and Disguised Toast. This includes Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Thomas “Sykkuno” and Corpse Husband, to name just a few.

Hafu explains why she wants to minimize playing Among Us like Disguised Toast

During the recent “Just chatting” live stream, Hafu told her viewers that she spoke with Disguised Toast about Among Us. She said that Toast wanted a spot in an Among Us lobby, and she had obliged. However, Hafu thought that Disguised Toast was not having fun playing the game, and was surprised when he soon gave up his spot to Janet “Xchocobars” Rose.

“He’s like “I think I am done with Among Us. I think I’ve everything I could have gotten out of it.” I am gonna be honest, I feel very similar.”

Like Disguised Toast, Hafu revealed that she does not find the game exciting anymore, but likes the people she gets to play with regularly. Additionally, the streamer revealed that the new mods recently added to the game have also played a part in maintaining her interest for the time being.

“Right now I am having fun. I haven’t played with the new mods but I don’t have the same kind of passion when I’m playing Among Us. I have kinda been sucking it up because I like the people I play with, and it’s really fun to play with people and wake up and see everyone. So right now, with the new mods I am having fun, I just don’t know how much longer it’s gonna be. It’s not a lot of fun if you are only sandbagging all the time.”

A number of viewers/fans reacted to her comments on Twitter. Most people were disappointed, although quite a few hoped that the upcoming map changes in Among Us would help sustain the streamers' interest in the game.

hafu talking about not wanting to play among us anymore makes me feel so empty😭 like even if they keep playing games together what do I do without the morning lobbies😭😭😭 — helena (she/her) crewfu❤ (@helenamueh) April 24, 2021

i’m pretty sure the new map will sustain it a bit longer, and i know that hafu won’t ditch 5up’s map because she also invested money into it. i think she’s saying this now because she grew an audience for among us that is pretty separate from her audience for other games — kir | crewfu supremacy (@crewfufan) April 24, 2021

watched Toast’s vod from the other day and him saying he’s not excited to play among us anymore says a lot... and then Hafu saying she’s only playing it for one more month. the au era is coming to an end y’all. been a wild ride 🤧 — rese 🌱 (@92KKUNO) April 24, 2021

peeps, crewfu isn't ending! they will still play other games together, it's just the fact that hafu and probably some more of them are getting tired of playing among us and getting up before 8am for it, they ARE friends and they WILL remain friends!! — azana (@azzanav) April 24, 2021

5up’s map coming out soon so definitely the end of the hafu lobbies won’t be the same as the whole among us content, he will definitely be setting up something, maybe not exactly with the same group but it’s not the end, but still feeling empty already — azana (@azzanav) April 24, 2021

Toast told Hafu he’s officially retired from Among Us. And Hafu saying she’s gonna retire soon too and how she’s bored and will probably play only one more month. The end of Among Us era is near.... — Rae 💓 (@honkraewastaken) April 24, 2021

Hafu explained that the reason she likes the new changes in the game is that they have made it more “mentally-challenging.” However, according to her that will not be true once she gets used to the new changes.

“The reason why games become boring for me is that they stops mentally challenging me. Instead of learning new ways to think and new mechanics, it’s like learning concepts vs learning stuff, learning facts. And I hate learning facts. But it’s really fun when people are able to fool me and there are new ways to play the game and new lies to tell. I don’t think new maps solve that. I think mods solve that. As soon as our group learns it, I think it will be done.”

While Disguised Toast has simply lost enthusiasm for Among Us for the time being, Hafu has been enjoying the game due to her friends and the new mods added to the game. However, the streamer also believes that they will all be “done” with the game once they learn about the new mods.